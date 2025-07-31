Mission
Hot Topics
USA: Bipartisan Collaboration on Immigration Reform is Still Possible, says Bishop Seitz
During the Jubilee of Digital Missionaries, the “Catholic Mass Times” app surpasses 2 million downloads and brings the faithful closer to the Mass
Pope Leo XIV appoints a new director for the Vatican Observatory
American Catholic Church Commends President Trump for Acknowledging Starvation in Gaza and Urges Administration to Expand Humanitarian Access
Pope Leo XIV grants his first “doctorate”: this is the saint named the 38th Doctor of the Church
Statement by Christian leaders on the latest attack by Jewish settlers against Christians in the Holy Land
Meditation on isolation: a catechesis by Pope Leo XIV in the age of communications
The Vatican issues a statement and assessment on alleged Marian apparitions at Monte Sant’Onofrio
Case of mismanagement of abuse allegations could halt canonization of Jesuit Pedro Arrupe
These are the Catholic groups attacked in a report sponsored by Bill Gates and Soros simply for defending what they believe in
Local Church

Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso Photo: OSV News photo/Bob Roller

USA: Bipartisan Collaboration on Immigration Reform is Still Possible, says Bishop Seitz

Pope Leo XIV has emphasized the responsibility of all political leaders to promote and protect the good of the community, the common good, particularly by defending the vulnerable and the marginalized

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 31, 2025 21:57Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.31.2025).- Earlier this month, an expansive, bipartisan immigration reform bill was introduced by Rep. Maria Salazar and Rep. Veronica Escobar. The two legislators were joined by over twenty of their colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, introducing the newest version of the Dignity Act. Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, offered his appreciation for the bill, specifically commending the bipartisan collaboration:

“At a time when instances of bipartisan cooperation seem to be few and far between, especially related to immigration, I am deeply grateful to Congresswoman Salazar, Congresswoman Escobar, and their colleagues for this sustained commitment to working across the aisle. Bipartisan collaboration is not only possible, it’s absolutely necessary. Pope Leo XIV has emphasized the responsibility of all political leaders to promote and protect the good of the community, the common good, particularly by defending the vulnerable and the marginalized. Under our current system, families across our nation are living in fear. Bipartisan proposals such as the Dignity Act are a step toward fulfilling the call made by our Holy Father to offer a better way forward—one that begins and ends with respect for the God-given dignity of every person.”

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 31, 2025 21:57Local Church
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now