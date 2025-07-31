USA: Bipartisan Collaboration on Immigration Reform is Still Possible, says Bishop Seitz

(ZENIT News / Washington, 07.31.2025).- Earlier this month, an expansive, bipartisan immigration reform bill was introduced by Rep. Maria Salazar and Rep. Veronica Escobar. The two legislators were joined by over twenty of their colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives, introducing the newest version of the Dignity Act. Bishop Mark J. Seitz of El Paso, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, offered his appreciation for the bill, specifically commending the bipartisan collaboration:

“At a time when instances of bipartisan cooperation seem to be few and far between, especially related to immigration, I am deeply grateful to Congresswoman Salazar, Congresswoman Escobar, and their colleagues for this sustained commitment to working across the aisle. Bipartisan collaboration is not only possible, it’s absolutely necessary. Pope Leo XIV has emphasized the responsibility of all political leaders to promote and protect the good of the community, the common good, particularly by defending the vulnerable and the marginalized. Under our current system, families across our nation are living in fear. Bipartisan proposals such as the Dignity Act are a step toward fulfilling the call made by our Holy Father to offer a better way forward—one that begins and ends with respect for the God-given dignity of every person.”

