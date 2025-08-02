Complete list of winners of the first edition of the Catholic Music Awards

(ZENIT News / Rome, 08.02.2025).- On Sunday, July 27, the first edition of the Catholic Music Awards was held in Rome at the Auditorium della Conciliazione as part of the Jubilee for Young People. Awards were given to the best singers of Catholic music in English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Below is the complete list of English-language award winners:

Best Album

Sarah Hart – All The Earth Alive Rejoicing

Best Female Singer

Priscilla Salisbury – Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion

Best Male Singer

Luciano Lamonarca – The Song of Saint Pio

Best New Singer

Francesca LaRosa – My soul proclaims

Best Liturgical Song

Koro Dominiko – Lord, Here I Am

Best Praise-Worship Song

Robert Galea – Love You

Best Evangelization Song

Mariana BE – New Life

Best Marian Song

Fr. Maximilian M. Dean – Song to Mary, Queen of All Hearts

Best Catechesis Song (Tradition, Doctrine and Magisterium)

Debora Vezzani – Mother of God

Best Parish Choir

Koro Dominiko – Dominican Blessing

Best Pop Song

Juan Camilo Pérez – Holy

Best Rock Song

99.ONE – Wonderful Love

Best English Song

JoEmma Vomvolakis – Be still

Best Production Song

James J. Wright – Drawn Back to the Table (Through Him, With Him, In Him)

Best Music Video

Gen Verde – We Choose Peace

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.