Complete list of winners of the first edition of the Catholic Music Awards

(ZENIT News / Rome, 08.02.2025).- On Sunday, July 27, the first edition of the Catholic Music Awards was held in Rome at the Auditorium della Conciliazione as part of the Jubilee for Young People. Awards were given to the best singers of Catholic music in English, French, Italian, and Spanish. Below is the complete list of English-language award winners:
Best Album
Sarah Hart – All The Earth Alive Rejoicing
Best Female Singer
Priscilla Salisbury – Rejoice greatly, o daughter of Zion
Best Male Singer
Luciano Lamonarca – The Song of Saint Pio
Best New Singer
Francesca LaRosa – My soul proclaims
Best Liturgical Song
Koro Dominiko – Lord, Here I Am
Best Praise-Worship Song
Robert Galea – Love You
Best Evangelization Song
Mariana BE – New Life
Best Marian Song
Fr. Maximilian M. Dean – Song to Mary, Queen of All Hearts
Best Catechesis Song (Tradition, Doctrine and Magisterium)
Debora Vezzani – Mother of God
Best Parish Choir
Koro Dominiko – Dominican Blessing
Best Pop Song
Juan Camilo Pérez – Holy
Best Rock Song
99.ONE – Wonderful Love
Best English Song
JoEmma Vomvolakis – Be still
Best Production Song
James J. Wright – Drawn Back to the Table (Through Him, With Him, In Him)
Best Music Video
Gen Verde – We Choose Peace
