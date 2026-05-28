Confirmed: Leo XIV to Visit a Second Microstate: San Marino

(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.28.2026) – Pope Leo XIV will visit the Republic of San Marino on Saturday, August 22, 2026. The Holy See Press Office announced this on Thursday, May 28. This is his second visit to a European microstate after Monaco, at the end of March 2026.

San Marino and Monaco, along with Andorra, Liechtenstein, and Vatican City, form the group of five European microstates. Precisely for this reason, the Pope’s trip to the Republic of San Marino, a country of just under 34,000 inhabitants, will only take place on the morning of that Saturday.

San Marino is currently the oldest continuously existing sovereign State. It was founded in 301 A.D. and has maintained its independence for 1,700 years. It is a landlocked country within Italy.

The only Pope to have visited San Marino was Saint John Paul II. This occurred on August 29, 1982.