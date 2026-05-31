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Angelus, Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV recited the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square Photo: Vatican Media

Pope Leo XIV explains the Trinity through the Holy Spirit and the experience of Nicodemus

Address on the occasion of the Angelus prayer on Sunday, May 31, 2026

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mayo 31, 2026 08:50Angelus, Pope Leo XIV
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(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.31.2026).- At noon on Sunday, May 31, Pope Leo XIV recited the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. As is customary on Sundays, the Holy Father appeared at the window of the papal apartment overlooking the square and first delivered his Sunday address. Below is the English translation of Leo XIV’s remarks:

***

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

The Easter season concluded last week with the Solemnity of Pentecost. Today, we celebrate the Mystery of the Triune God, which offers us the opportunity to reflect on the journey we have made. We begin with God’s life which was given to us in Christ Jesus. This life is a dynamic, inexhaustible and faith communion that draw us in. Indeed, the Spirit who unites the Father and the Son has been poured into our hearts. In this way, the Church becomes a sacrament of communion, a place of encounter, love and life where heaven and earth already touch.

Today’s Gospel (Jn 3:16-18) introduces us to Nicodemus, an important person in Israel who felt a profound attraction to Jesus. Indeed, eager to better understand this mysterious Teacher and to ask him questions, Nicodemus went to find him at night, so as not to be seen. The Lord welcomed him and took his search for answers seriously. Jesus surprised Nicodemus by suggesting that it was even possible for an adult to be reborn and led him to realize that the life of God could transform his own life. When Jesus spoke about the Holy Spirit, Nicodemus’ interior darkness was illuminated with the truth –– the same truth that resounds throughout the Church in our celebration of today’s feast: “God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life” (vs. 16). And again: “God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him” (vs. 17).

Dear brothers and sisters, in the Mystery of God –– Father, Son and Holy Spirit –– we are at home, just as Nicodemus felt at ease when he was in Jesus’ presence. The life of God is marvelous and captivating; it gives peace to our heart, which is often very restless, and it allows us to encounter our brothers and sisters in the joy of the Spirit. The Trinity helps us to love everyone and everything: we discover that every creature is made for communion, relationship and encounter. On the other hand, we understand why division, polarization and contempt for diversity bring destruction, sadness and barrenness to the world.

Nicodemus was a member of the Sanhedrin, the council of the high priests of Israel. When he heard contemptuous words directed at Jesus in the Sanhedrin, Nicodemus urged everyone to listen first before condemning him. He had received the Spirit of communion from God through Christ himself, which opens the heart to new truths and to true renewal. Whoever does not welcome this Spirit grows old quickly, in sorrow, feeling all alone and without joy in their hearts. Instead, today, dear brothers and sisters, is a day of celebration. God’s feast is also ours. For this reason, Saint Paul wrote to the Corinthians, saying: Rejoice, strive for perfection, encourage one another, live in peace; and the God of love and peace will be with you (cf. 2 Cor 13:11).

And now, with the prayer of the Angelus, we turn to the Virgin Mary: like her “yes” to the Divine will, may our “yes” to the love of the Most Holy Trinity also bear fruit.

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mayo 31, 2026 08:50Angelus, Pope Leo XIV
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