Why Does Jesus Say the Door of Salvation Is Narrow? Pope Leo XIV Responds

ZENIT News / Vatican City, 24, 08.2025. – At noon on Sunday, August 24, Pope Leo XIV presided over the Marian Angelus prayer from the window of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter’s Square. Hundreds of people accompanied him from the Square. The Sunday address focused on the Gospel from that day’s Mass. At the end, the Pope referred to the «World Prayer for Ukraine» initiative.

Below is the Holy See’s translation into English of the Holy Father’s remarks in Italian.

* * *

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

At the heart of today’s Gospel (Luke 13:22-30), we find the image of the “narrow gate,” which Jesus uses in His answer to someone who asks Him if only a few will be saved. Jesus says, “Strive to enter through the narrow gate, for many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able” (v 24).

At first glance, this image can make us think: if God is the Father of love and mercy, who always stands with open arms to welcome us, why does Jesus say that the gate of salvation is narrow?

Certainly, the Lord does not want to discourage us. Rather, His words are meant primarily to challenge the presumption of those people who think they are already saved, who perform religious acts and feel that is all that is needed. They have not realized that it is not enough to perform religious acts unless they change hearts. The Lord does not want worship detached from life. He is not pleased with sacrifices and prayers, unless they lead to greater love for others and justice for our brothers and sisters. For this reason, when such people come before the Lord boasting that they ate and drank with Him and heard Him teaching in their streets, they will hear Him reply: “I do not know where you come from; go away from me, all you evildoers!” (v 28).

Brothers and sisters, the challenge presented to us in today’s Gospel is worth considering. While we may sometimes be judgmental towards those distant from the faith, Jesus calls into question “the security of believers.” He tells us that it is not enough to profess the faith with words, to eat and drink with Him by celebrating the Eucharist or to have a good knowledge of Christian doctrine. Our faith is authentic when it embraces our whole life, when it becomes a criterion for our decisions, when it makes us women and men committed to doing what is right and who take risks out of love, even as Jesus did. He did not choose the easy path of success or power; instead, in order to save us, He loved us to the point of walking through the “narrow gate” of the Cross. Jesus is the true measure of our faith; He is the gate through which we must pass in order to be saved (cf. John 10:9) by experiencing His love and by working, in our daily lives, to promote justice and peace.

There are times when this involves making difficult and unpopular decisions, resisting our selfish inclinations, placing ourselves at the service of others, and persevering in doing what is right when the logic of evil seems to prevail, and so on. Once we cross that threshold, however, we will discover that life flourishes anew. From that moment on, we will enter into the immense heart of God and the joy of the eternal banquet that He has prepared for us.

Let us ask the Virgin Mary to help us find the courage to pass through the “narrow gate” of the Gospel, so that we may open ourselves with joy to the wide embrace of God our loving Father.