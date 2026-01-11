Ordinary time, our baptism, and the memory of a gift received: a simple reflection by Leo XIV

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 01.11.2026).- At noon on Sunday, January 11, Pope Leo XIV appeared at the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square to pray the Marian prayer of the Angelus with thousands of pilgrims. Before the prayer, the Holy Father gave the address that we offer below, translated into English. Earlier that same day, he had celebrated his first baptisms as Pope in the Sistine Chapel. The baptisms took place on the liturgical solemnity of the Baptism of the Lord.

Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!

The feast of the Baptism of Jesus, which we celebrate today, anticipates the beginning of Ordinary Time. This liturgical season will invite us to follow the Lord together, to listen to his Word and to imitate his gestures of love towards others. In doing so, we confirm and renew our Baptism, the sacrament that makes us Christians, freeing us from sin and transforming us into children of God through the power of his Spirit of life.

Today’s Gospel recounts how this efficacious sign of grace comes about. When Jesus is baptized by John in the Jordan River, he sees “the Spirit of God descending like a dove and alighting on him” (Mt 3:16). At the same time, from the open heavens, the voice of the Father resounds: “This is my Son, the Beloved” (v. 17). In this moment, the entire Godhead becomes present in history: just as the Son descends into the waters of the Jordan, the Holy Spirit descends upon him and, through him, is given to us as the power of salvation.

Dear friends, God does not look upon the world from afar, unconcerned with our lives, our troubles or our expectations! Instead, he comes among us with the wisdom of his Word made flesh, drawing us into a wondrous plan of love for all humanity.

This is why John the Baptist, filled with wonder, asks Jesus: “Do you come to me?” (v. 14). Yes, in his holiness, the Lord allows himself to be baptized like a sinner, to reveal God’s infinite mercy. The Only-Begotten Son, in whom we are brothers and sisters, comes to serve rather than dominate, to save rather than condemn. He is Christ the Redeemer. He takes upon himself what is ours, including our sin, and gives us what is his: the grace of new and eternal life.

The sacrament of Baptism makes this event present in every time and place, welcoming each of us into the Church, the people of God, composed of men and women of every nation and culture reborn by his Spirit. Let us, therefore, dedicate this day to remembering the great gift we have received, committing ourselves to bear witness to it with joy and authenticity. Just today, I baptized several newborn babies who have become our new brothers and sisters in the faith.

How beautiful it is to celebrate the love of God – who calls us by name and frees us from evil – as one family! This first of the sacraments is a sacred sign that accompanies us forever. In moments of darkness, Baptism is light; in life’s conflicts, it is reconciliation; at the hour of death, it is the gateway to heaven.

Let us pray together, asking the Virgin Mary to sustain our faith and the mission of the Church each day.

