Mission
Hot Topics
Jesus, the Liturgy, and Vocation: What Pope Leo XIV Told French Altar Boys That Every Altar Boy Should Know
Emotion in Assisi: Carlo Acutis sculpture unveiled in the garden near his tomb
World Meeting on Human Fraternity 2025: Two Days to Rediscover the Path of Fraternity. The event was a failure in 2024
Pope Leo XIV inaugurates Borgo Laudato si’: Francis’ encyclical that became a reality in one place
Pope Leo XIV will speak with young Americans during his first digital visit to the United States
Vatican Announces Publication of Pope Leo XIV’s First Book
Joint Statement by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem in response to Israel’s full invasion of Gaza
PHOTO GALLERY: Amidst the war, a beautiful new Catholic basilica is blessed and inaugurated in Ukraine
Israeli government approves settlement of more Palestinian territory; bishops of the Holy Land oppose
Faith Before Technology
Causes of Saints, Local Church

It is located in the garden of the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore

Emotion in Assisi: Carlo Acutis sculpture unveiled in the garden near his tomb

St. Carlo at the Cross, a work by sculptor Timothy Schmalz—widely known as Pope Francis’ sculptor—was installed in the garden of the Sanctuary of the Renunciation, just days before the canonization of the millennial saint.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 27, 2025 17:17Causes of Saints, Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Assisi, 08.27.2025).- With less than a month to go before the canonization of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the sculpture St. Carlo at the Cross was unveiled in Assisi. The bronze artwork, created by renowned Canadian artist Timothy Paul Schmalz, shows him kneeling at the foot of the Cross. It is located in the garden of the Church of Santa Maria Maggiore, within the Sanctuary of the Renunciation complex.

Created by the artist behind iconic works such as Homeless Jesus and Angels Unawares, this is the first sculpture to pay tribute to the millennial saint-to-be. St. Carlo at the Cross, a work by sculptor Timothy Schmalz, is inspired by one of his own paintings, which is currently on display at the Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Known as the “Influencer of God,” Acutis used the internet to spread devotion to the Eucharist, documenting Eucharistic miracles from around the world and showing how faith can be integrated with technology. In the sculpture, Carlo holds a laptop computer, its screen displaying a chalice and paten—symbolizing how he brought the Holy Eucharist to the world through digital means. A sling also hangs from the side of his backpack, which artist Schmalz interprets as “a reference to David before Goliath: a young man confronting today’s secular culture with the tools of the digital world, drawing his strength from the pillar of the Cross.”

St. Carlo at the Cross is a gift from the Canadian artist to the city. Reflecting on his work, Schmalz said, “As we add new figures to the army of Catholic saints, we also add new works of art; both enrich our heritage and deepen our understanding of the faith.”

Blessing Ceremony on the Solemnity of the Assumption

In a simple ceremony on the Solemnity of the Assumption, Bishop Domenico Sorrentino of the dioceses of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino and Foligno, together with Father Marco Gaballo, rector of the Sanctuary, unveiled the work and prayed the Rosary. The bishop invited everyone “to pray and to welcome with joy the great miracle of faith and devotion.” The ceremony concluded with a community gathering organized by the Italian Capuchin Friars, who oversee and care for the Sanctuary.

The canonization of Carlo Acutis, known as “the saint of the millennials,” is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7, in Rome and will be presided over by Pope Leo XIV. The event, which will mark a significant moment of the Jubilee, is also expected to have a major impact on Assisi, where the young blessed’s remains rest and where preparations are already underway to welcome an extraordinary influx of pilgrims before and after the ceremony.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
agosto 27, 2025 17:17Causes of Saints, Local Church
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now