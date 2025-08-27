World Meeting on Human Fraternity 2025: Two Days to Rediscover the Path of Fraternity. The event was a failure in 2024

(ZENIT News / Rome, 08.27.2025).- «Fraternity is not only the result of conditions that respect individual freedoms, nor of certain regulated equity. […] Fraternity has something positive to offer both freedom and equality.» These words from the Fratelli tutti encyclical are an invitation to rediscover the generative force of fraternity in today’s world. It is precisely from this spirit that the World Meeting on Human Fraternity 2025, now in its third edition, was born. The event is scheduled for Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13 in Rome, promoted by the Basilica of St. Peter.

The aim of the initiative is clear and urgent: to reflect together on what it means to be human today, in an era marked by conflicts, loneliness, new forms of poverty, environmental crises, and challenges related to technological progress. It is an opportunity for dialogue, sharing experiences, and— starting from fraternity—building new ways of hope and shared responsibility.

The Program of the Two Days

The heart of the Meeting on Friday, September 12 will be the 15 Thematic Tables (entitled: Agriculture; Environment and Sustainability; Local Administrators; Art and Literature; Children; Economy and Finance; Education; Political Training; Enterprises; Information; Artificial Intelligence; Work; Health; Sport; Third Sector), true laboratories for discussion and planning. These tables will convene in particularly symbolic venues in the city, such as the Capitoline Hill, the FAO, the European Union headquarters, ABI, and the Province of Rome, underlining the importance of open dialogue among institutions, civil society, academia, and the media. It will be a unique opportunity to network ideas, experiences, and best practices, with the aim of giving substance to the values of fraternity and building together new perspectives for the future.

“The experience of the Tables helps us to meet and listen to one another, to get to know and recognize each other. Rediscovering fraternity and choosing words and actions rooted in our shared humanity can infuse meaning and values into the lives of institutions and businesses, hospitals and sports centers… all the way to artificial intelligence. The world needs a new ‘Alliance of Humanity’ and for us to write together a new grammar of fraternity; as Pope Leo XIV reminded us in his first audience: ‘Before being believers, we are called to be human.’ On the evening of the 13th as well, fraternity will take center stage, told through the universal language of music and the stories of those who have made it a life choice. A jubilee event to spread grace throughout the world.” Declared Cardinal Mauro Gambetti.

On Saturday, September 13, in the evocative setting of the Hall of the Horatii and Curiatii at the Capitoline Hill, the Assembly of Humanity will be held a moment of extraordinary value, guided by Nobel laureates and representatives of international institutions. Participants will gather the work done in the thematic tables from the previous day and begin a “synodal journey” with the aim of involving communities around the world to recognize and illuminate “what it means to be human today.” Among others, the Assembly will include: Mauro Gambetti, Cardinal, Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, Vicar General of Vatican City, and President of the Fabbrica di San Pietro; Graça Machel Mandela, Mozambican activist and politician, co-founder and Vice-President of The Elders, former Minister of Education and Culture of Mozambique, and former First Lady of Mozambique and South Africa; Maria Ressa, Filipino-American journalist and entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO (Executive Editor) of Rappler, Nobel Peace Prize 2021, Professor of Professional Practice at Columbia SIPA, and distinguished fellow at the Institute of Global Politics.

Furthermore, on the evening of Saturday, St. Peter’s Square will become the stage for an international event entitled “Grace for the World.” World-renowned witnesses and artists will take the stage, including live musical performances by Maestro Andrea Bocelli, Pharrell Williams with the gospel choir Voices of Fire, John Legend, the choir of the Diocese of Rome conducted by Maestro Marco Frisina, and an international choir. The show will be further enhanced by an aerial display of drones and lights by Nova Sky Stories, with images inspired by the Sistine Chapel.

The event will represent the culmination of two intense days of spiritual and cultural initiatives, to celebrate the strength of fraternity, offer the world a symbolic embrace, and renew the collective commitment to the protection of Creation.

We must look to the only horizon, that of humanity nourished by fraternity. As Pope Leo XIV recalled in his inaugural homily: “Brothers, sisters, this is the hour of love! Together, as one people, as brothers and sisters all, let us walk towards God and love one another.”

The evening event on September 13 will be open to the public in St. Peter’s Square and will also be broadcast live worldwide.

Premium partners of the event are De Cecco, Edison, Banca Sella, with the support of AIA, Intesa Sanpaolo, and PwC Italy (PricewaterhouseCoopers). Technical sponsors include Coldiretti and FIAT. Support is generously provided by American Airlines, Artemis Rising, Luke and Nicole Nosek, Mark and Roma Burne^, Mr. Li Ka-shing, and Synergy Producaons.

In 2024, there was also an edition of the Meeting. From what could be seen in the photographs and aerial shots, the event in St. Peter’s Square was practically empty, as not a single square of the square could be filled. In this sense, it can be considered a failure in terms of attendance.

