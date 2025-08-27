Pope Leo XIV inaugurates Borgo Laudato si’: Francis’ encyclical that became a reality in one place

(ZENIT News / Castelgandolfo, 08.27.2025).- On September 5, 2025, at 4:00 p.m., His Holiness Pope Leo XIV will officially inaugurate Borgo Laudato Si’, a historic papal residence newly opened to the public and dedicated to living out the vision ofLaudato Si’, the landmark encyclical on creation and human dignity, now marking its tenth anniversary.

Located within the papal estate at Castel Gandolfo, Borgo Laudato Si’ was first envisioned by Pope Francis and entrusted to the Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education in 2023. The mission: to create a model where the care of creation and the defense of human dignity—especially for the most vulnerable—are not only taught but lived, rooted in the Gospel and open to all.

Spread across 135 acres, the property includes historic gardens, villas, monuments, and archeological sites, alongside farmland and new areas for education, organic farming, and regenerative cultivation. It is a unique setting where spirituality, education, and sustainability come together, offering an open and welcoming space for formation, prayer, reflection, and deeper communion with God and creation.

During the inauguration, the Holy Father will first make a symbolic pilgrimage through the grounds, meeting workers, collaborators, their families, and all who contribute to the life of the Borgo—including religious, educators, students, local communities, partners, and benefactors. He will then preside over aLiturgy of the Word with a Rite of Blessing, inthanksgiving for this new mission of the Church.

To mark this historic occasion, Maestro Andrea Bocelliand his son Matteo will join the gathering in prayer, offering a song before the Holy Father’s blessing. Representatives of the Roman Curia, civic institutions, and many who helped bring this vision to life will also be present.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.