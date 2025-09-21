A brief meditation by the Pope that answers a question: how are we managing the good of our own lives?

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 09.21.2025).- At noon on Sunday, September 21, Pope Leo XIV appeared at the window of the papal apartment overlooking St. Peter’s Square to recite the Angelus prayer with thousands of people gathered there. As usual, before the prayer, the Pope delivered his Sunday address on the Gospel reading proposed by the liturgy for that same Sunday. Below is the English translation.

Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Sunday!

The parable that we hear in today’s Gospel (Lk 16:1-13) makes us reflect on our use of material goods and, in general, how we administer the most precious good of all, our very life.

In the story we see a steward summoned by the rich man for “an accounting” of his management. Here we are presented with an image that conveys something important: we are not the masters of our lives or of the goods we enjoy; everything has been given to us as a gift by the Lord, who has entrusted this to our care, our freedom, and our responsibility. One day we will be called to give an account of how we have managed ourselves, our possessions and the earth’s resources – before both God and humankind, before society, and especially before those who will come after us.

The steward in this parable had, up to this point, sought only his own profit. When the day comes for him to give an account and the position is taken away from him, he has to consider what to do to secure his future. In this difficult situation, he realizes that the accumulation of material goods is not the highest value, for the riches of this world are passing. Then he has a brilliant idea: he calls the debtors and “cuts” their debts, renouncing the portion that would have gone to him. In this way, he loses material wealth but gains friends who will be ready to help and support him.

Taking his cue from the story, Jesus exhorts us: “Make friends for yourselves by means of dishonest wealth so that when it is gone, they may welcome you into the eternal homes” (v. 9).

Indeed, the steward in the parable, even while managing the dishonest wealth of this world, succeeds in finding a way to make friends, leaving behind the solitude of his own selfishness. How much more, then, must we, who are disciples living in the light of the Gospel, use the goods of this world and our very lives with a view to the true wealth, which is friendship with the Lord and with our brothers and sisters.

Dear friends, the parable invites us to ask ourselves: how are we managing the material goods, the resources of the earth and our very lives that God has entrusted to us? We can follow the way of selfishness, placing wealth above all else and thinking only of ourselves. But this isolates us from others and spreads the poison of competition, which often fuels conflict. Instead, we can recognize everything we have as a gift from God, to be managed and used as an instrument for sharing – to create networks of friendship and solidarity, to work for the common good, and to build a world that is more just, equitable and fraternal.

Let us pray to the Virgin Mary, that she may intercede for us and help us manage well, with justice and responsibility, what the Lord has entrusted to us.

