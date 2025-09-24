LGBT Activist to Run Vatican’s New Laudato Si’ Restaurant

(ZENIT News / Rome, 09/24/2025) – The Vatican residence of the Popes in Castel Gandolfo will have a new restaurant in the Borgo Laudato Si’ space, which will open in spring 2026. It will be run by chef Art Smith, an LGBT activist married in the United States to painter Jesus Salgueiro.

Smith has worked for Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga, and was chosen to lead the restaurant by a Vatican committee. Smith’s appointment has sparked debate due to his long history of gay activism. In 2006, he and his partner were inducted into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, founded in 1991, which honours institutions and individuals for their outstanding contributions to the well-being of Chicago’s LGBT community.

In addition, the chef has promoted campaigns and events, such as organizing a ceremony with more than 100 couples for a mass gay wedding. In 2015, Smith and Salgueiro adopted children and received a personal «blessing» from Pope Francis, as the first gay couple to present their children for Baptism at Chicago’s Cathedral. ZENIT confirms the Baptism but has not been able to verify the special blessing for the gay couple, argued by various media outlets recently.

Smith has publicly stated his rejection of companies critical of gender ideology: «I don’t serve Barilla pasta in my restaurants» due to the company’s statements defending traditional marriage.

He will work with Phil Stefani of the Stefani Restaurant Group of Chicago. According to statements reported by LifeSiteNews, the chefs even held a culinary «audition» for Vatican officials before being confirmed for their positions.

The decision to place a figure publicly identified with the LGBT agenda and opposed to Church teaching on marriage and family in the Castel Gandolfo space is seen as a sign of ecclesial inconsistency. The image of a person working in a Catholic institution that legitimizes practices and lifestyles contrary to the Gospel seems confusing to the faithful, according to comments published on various blogs that cover Church information.