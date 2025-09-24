20,000 Catechists from Around the World Arrive in Rome to Celebrate the Jubilee 2025

(ZENIT News / Rome, 24.09.2025).- The Jubilee of Catechists will be celebrated from September 26 to 28 and will bring together in Rome more than 20,000 pilgrims from 115 countries around the world, including numerous delegations from Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Poland, Ukraine, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the Philippines, India, and Australia. The Jubilee event, dedicated to those who participate daily in catechesis, will feature the participation of diocesan and national catechetical offices, as well as the Episcopal Conferences of several countries.

The Jubilee will begin on Friday morning, September 26, with a pilgrimage of catechists to the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will continue with a Prayer Vigil at 6:30 p.m. in the Basilica, presided over by Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization. In the second part of the Liturgy of the Word, centered on the disciples’ journey to Emmaus (Luke 24:13-33a), three catechists will share their experiences of service in their local contexts. Liliana Russo from Italy; Paulo Agostinho Matica from Mozambique; and Estela Evangelista Torres from Mexico.

On Saturday, September 27, at 10:00 a.m., all catechists are invited to participate in the Jubilee Audience in St. Peter’s Square with Pope Leo XIV, who will address the pilgrims participating in the Jubilee in his meditation. In the afternoon, at 4:00 p.m., catechists will gather in churches in central Rome for catechesis with the Bishops, which will be imparted in Italian, English, Portuguese, Spanish, French, and Polish.

The Jubilee will conclude on Sunday, September 28, with Mass in St. Peter’s Square, presided over by the Holy Father at 10:00 a.m., during which the Pontiff will confer the ministry on 39 new catechists. The candidates for the lay ministry of catechist, who will also receive a crucifix from the Pope as a sign of their special vocation, come from Italy, Spain, England, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, India, South Korea, East Timor, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, the United States, Mozambique, Brazil, Peru, and the Dominican Republic.