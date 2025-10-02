Australian Peter Carroll appointed new Superior General of the Marist Brothers

(ZENIT News / Tagaytay, 10.02.2025).- Br. Peter Gerard Carroll from Star of the Sea was elected as the new Superior General of the Institute of the Marist Brothers. This significant moment took place on 30 September 2025, during the XXIII General Chapter held in Tagaytay, Philippines.

Brother Peter, the 15th Superior General of the Institute, will serve as the leader for the next eight years, guiding the Marist Institute with faith, vision, and dedication. His election marks a new chapter in the mission of the Marists of Champagnat to continue the charism of Saint Marcellin Champagnat to make Jesus Christ known and loved, especially among children and young people.

Brother Peter, born on August 2, 1958, is an Australian from the State of Queensland. He joined the Brothers after completing school at Marist College Ashgrove in Brisbane. He made his first profession as a Marist Brother on January 1, 1981, and his final profession on June 20, 1986.

Peter has worked in Primary and Secondary, all boys and co-educational schools, both day and boarding. He specialised in Religious Education and was Head of Department in three schools. For 15 years, from 1997 to 2012, he was Principal of three Catholic Secondary Colleges, St Peter Claver College Riverview, Marist College North Shore and Trinity Catholic College Lismore. His undergraduate studies were at Macquarie University where he majored in History, English Literature and Education. His post-graduate studies were at Australian Catholic University and Loyola University Chicago in Education and Religious Education.

Br. Peter was elected to the Council of the Sydney Province in 2004 and served as Councillor until 2012 when he was appointed Vice Provincial of the new Province of Australia, formed by the merger of the Sydney and Melbourne Provinces. In 2015 he was appointed Provincial and served in this role until December 2022 when the Province of Australia merged with the District of Melanesia and the District of the Pacific to form the Star of the Sea Province. From 2019 to 2022 he was President of Catholic Religious Australia, the body representing 150 Religious Institutes across the continent.

In December 2022 he was elected the first Provincial of the Star of the Sea Province.

For the last 21 years he has enjoyed the challenges and opportunities that leadership has offered him, and has been blessed to benefit from the support, cooperation and encouragement of many Brothers, colleagues and friends.

