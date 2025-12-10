China’s Reported Marriage Surge: A Turning Point or a Mirage of Reform?

Hu Zimo

(ZENIT News – Bitter Winter / Beijing 12.10.2025).- China’s demographic dilemma is one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. The aftershocks of the one-child policy continue to reverberate through society, leaving behind a legacy of aging, shrinking populations, and a deeply ingrained anti-natalistic mindset. While recent official reports suggest a rise in marriage registrations, the reality beneath the surface is far more complex.

In the first three quarters of 2025, China recorded 5.152 million marriage registrations, a modest increase of 405,000 compared to the same period in 2024. State media have celebrated this uptick as a sign of renewed optimism among young couples. But experts caution that the numbers may reflect procedural changes rather than a genuine cultural shift.

The introduction of nationwide marriage registration accessibility—allowing couples to register their marriage anywhere in the country regardless of household registration—has undoubtedly made the process more convenient. But convenience does not equal conviction. Many of these registrations may be delayed unions, now made easier by policy, rather than a surge in new commitments.

In an effort to make marriage more appealing, cities and scenic spots have begun transforming registration offices into “new landmark” venues. This fusion of marriage registration with culture and tourism has led to the rise of “marriage-registration tourism,” where couples travel to picturesque locations to formalize their union.

A striking example occurred on August 29, 2025, during the Qixi Festival, China’s traditional celebration of love. It was the first Qixi after the nationwide accessibility reform, and Shanghai saw a record 2,310 couples register their marriage, the highest in nearly a decade. Notably, 1,130 of these couples came from 29 other provinces and municipalities, choosing Shanghai as their ceremonial destination.

Local governments have also begun offering economic incentives to encourage marriage. Zhejiang Province has issued marriage consumption vouchers, and Hunan’s “Ten Measures” policy includes provisions for red envelopes and other rewards for newlyweds. These efforts aim to make marriage not only easier but also more attractive.

Despite these creative efforts, China’s demographic crisis cannot be solved by incentives alone. The one-child policy did more than limit births—it reshaped cultural attitudes toward family, marriage, and reproduction. Many young adults now view marriage as a burden, children as unaffordable, and traditional family roles as outdated.

To truly reverse the trend, China must publicly acknowledge the mistakes and human cost of the one-child era, including forced abortions and sterilizations. It should also promote a cultural renaissance centered on family life, emphasizing the emotional, social, and spiritual value of marriage and parenthood; however, Xi Jinping’s neo-Marxism hardly provides a foundation for such a campaign.

China’s reported marriage surge may be a flicker of hope for the regime, but it risks being a statistical illusion unless it reflects a more profound cultural awakening. The fusion of marriage with tourism, the celebration of love on Qixi, and the rollout of incentives are not enough to address the issue.

The real solution lies in changing minds, healing past wounds, and cultivating a society where marriage and parenthood are cherished. Only then can China hope to turn the tide of its demographic decline.

