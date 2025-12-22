Cardinal Damasceno confers ministries on 69 Heralds of the Gospel and hints at upcoming ordinations (end of Vatican intervention?)

(ZENIT News / Caieiras, 12.22.2025).- A long-awaited moment of hope emerged for the Heralds of the Gospel on 20 December 2025, as 69 members of the international Catholic association received the instituted ministries of lector and acolyte during a solemn Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Fátima in Caieiras, Brazil. These ministries are a canonical prerequisite for the reception of Holy Orders, the first step toward the diaconate and eventually the priesthood—a journey that for many of these young men has been stalled for more than six years.

The ceremony, presided over by Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno de Assis, emeritus Archbishop of Aparecida, carried a message steeped in anticipation and resilience. In his homily, Cardinal Damasceno drew on the scriptural assurance that hope does not disappoint, echoing the theme of the 2025 Jubilee: that even after prolonged delays, God’s plan remains active in the lives of the faithful. It was at the conclusion of his reflection that the cardinal offered a cautious yet decisive sign of progress: “I hope that in the near future we will be able to confer the Holy Orders to those who are duly prepared.”

Cardinal Damasceno framed this announcement within the liturgical context of Advent, invoking imagery from the day’s antiphon: “O Key of David, that opens the doors of the Eternal Kingdom. O come, deliver the prisoner who sits in darkness.” He urged the faithful to let hope illuminate moments of darkness, both personal and communal, reminding them that the closing of the Jubilee’s Holy Doors on 6 January does not close the doors of hope.

The Heralds of the Gospel have endured an unusual and challenging period, marked by nearly seven years under a quasi-frozen commissariat that suspended diaconal and priestly ordinations. The reasons behind the earlier interventions, linked to the previous pontificate, have never been fully clarified. Yet, the words of Cardinal Damasceno—referred to by members of the Heralds as a “messenger of peace”—signal a potential turning point.

The cardinal’s presence in Caieiras was met with an outpouring of faithful, and the welcoming address by Father Alex Barbosa de Brito, EP, framed the day as one of reconciliation and forward-looking hope. While the details of Cardinal Damasceno’s recent audience with Pope Leo XIV on 4 December remain undisclosed, the timing suggests Vatican approval of a resolution to the long-standing suspension. For the Heralds, this could pave the way for diaconal and priestly ordinations in the months ahead, potentially restoring normalcy to an institution that has faced administrative and canonical obstacles.

Beyond the immediate pastoral significance, the announcement carries symbolic weight for Pope Leo XIV’s early pontificate. By signaling a readiness to address unresolved issues affecting the Heralds, the pontiff demonstrates a practical commitment to healing fractures within the Church, translating his message of peace into tangible action.

