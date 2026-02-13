Pope Leo XIV Suppresses Body Created by Pope Francis: The Pontifical Committee for World Children’s Day

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.13,.2026) – With a Chirograph made public on Friday afternoon, February 13, Pope Leo XIV suppressed the Pontifical Committee for World Children’s Day and dismissed its members. This Pontifical Committee was established by Pope Francis on November 20, 2024.

More specifically, the Pope decreed:

1) To abolish the Pontifical Committee for World Children’s Day, established by the Decree of November 20, 2024.

2) To repeal the Decree establishing the Pontifical Committee and its Statutes. All acts and regulations adopted to date by the Pontifical Committee are also repealed and cease to have any legal effect under Canon and Civil Law.

3) The President, Vice-President, and Members of the Pontifical Committee are removed from their positions.

4) Since the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life is competent for all matters that until now corresponded to the Pontifical Committee for World Children’s Day, the Pope delegates to the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life the task of defining the outstanding matters of the Committee and submitting a final liquidation report to the Secretariat for the Economy, for its approval and for any decision regarding the disposition of the remaining assets.

In the Chirograph, the Pope notes that he shares Pope Francis’s rquest that the Church attend to children also through the institution of a Day dedicated to them, which implies that World Children’s Day will continue to be celebrated.