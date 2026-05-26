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"The Resurrection of the Christ"

Everything You Need to Know About Mel Gibson’s Film «The Resurrection»: Release Date, Budget, Cast…

The budget is US$250 million. The first images from the set have been released on social media.

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mayo 26, 2026 11:57Good News
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(ZENIT News / Rome, 05.26. 2026). – Gibson confirmed the release of the project «The Resurrection of the Christ,» which will have two parts. The first will be released on May 6, 2027, and the second on May 25, 2028. These dates are later than the previously announced 2025 release.

The sequel to «The Passion of the Christ,» which premiered in 2004, offers episodes from the Resurrection of Christ and will feature a new cast and a more spiritual focus. Filming began in October 2025 at Cinecittà Studios in Rome and continued in southern Italy, primarily in Bari, Matera, and Brindisi, as confirmed by the Lionsgate production company.

The budget is US$250 million. The first images from the set have been released on social media.

Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen plays Jesus Christ and displays the marks of the crucifixion on his hands. Mariela Garriga takes on the role of Mary Magdalene, alongside Pier Luigi Pasino, Kasia Smutniak, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Rupert Everett.

Adam Fogelson, President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, commented: «Every image we’ve seen from the set feels like a masterpiece brought to life. There are very few directors capable of achieving this level of epic spectacle while simultaneously delivering such depth and conviction. Mel has created a film of extraordinary ambition, which audiences around the world have been waiting to experience for over 20 years.»

The new production will address the Resurrection and Christ’s descent into Hell. The screenplay was written by Gibson and Randall Wallace. The dialogues are in English, unlike The Passion which were in Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin.

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mayo 26, 2026 11:57Good News
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Rafael Llanes

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