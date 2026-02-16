Opus Dei before the Pope: what was said about the new statutes and some controversies in Argentina

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.16.2026).- On the morning of Monday, February 16, the Holy Father Leo XIV received in audience the prelate of Opus Dei, Bishop Fernando Ocáriz, accompanied by his auxiliary vicar, Bishop Mariano Fazio.

During the meeting, the Prelate assured the Holy Father of the union and affection of the members of Opus Dei with the Pope and with the whole Church, as well as their prayers for his person and for the intentions he carries in his heart.

During the audience, several topics were addressed in an atmosphere of great trust, about the perspectives and challenges of the work of evangelization that Opus Dei carries out throughout the world, as it approaches its first centenary.

The Holy Father said that the process of updating Opus Dei’s Statutes continues in its study phase and that no publication date can yet be foreseen. Also, the institutional perspective on some specific controversies in Argentina was explained to the Pope. In addition, they discussed the situation of vocations in the Church and, particularly, the contrast between the situation in Africa and in Europe.

During the audience, Msgr. Ocáriz presented the Holy Father with a gift of two books: «The Church in the Street: The Reception of Gaudium et Spes in Six Holy Pastors,» recently published by Augustinian priest Ramón Sala González, which dedicates a chapter to Saint Josemaría; and «Yauyos, an Adventure in the Andes,» an account by Samuel Valero about the evangelizing work of Opus Dei priests in two provinces of Peru.

Before concluding, Pope Leo gave his apostolic blessing, which he wished to extend to all members of Opus Dei and to all those who participate in its apostolates.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.