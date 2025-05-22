Ireland: survey reveals not encouraging attitudes of the population towards the Catholic Church and the clergy

(ZENIT News / Dublín, 05.22.2025).- Ireland’s historical heart beats with Catholic rhythm, but the nation’s spiritual pulse in 2025 reveals a complex and fractured beat. A new survey commissioned by the Iona Institute paints a picture of a country no longer unified in its views on the Catholic Church—a country where reverence has become reservation, and where nostalgia competes with disillusionment.

The poll, conducted by Amarach Research and limited to the Republic of Ireland, reveals a striking generational and cultural divide: while half of respondents retain a generally positive view of Christianity, only 27 percent feel the same about the Catholic Church specifically. In stark contrast, 40 percent say they view the Church unfavorably. It’s a distinction that suggests a disaggregation of faith from institution—an Irish Christianity with one foot inside the church walls and the other firmly outside.

Particularly telling is the way the public distinguishes between the teachings of Catholicism and the structure that transmits them. Nearly half (45 percent) believe Catholic moral and social teachings still offer value to society. Yet that endorsement doesn’t translate into institutional trust. In fact, a quarter of those surveyed expressed a willingness to see the Church vanish entirely from Irish society. That figure is dwarfed, however, by the 51 percent who disagree—indicating that, for now, the Catholic Church is viewed more as a troubled presence than an unwanted one.

Breda O’Brien, spokesperson for the Iona Institute, interprets the findings as a mirror held up to a society still reeling from its past. “Given the scandals of recent decades,” she remarked, “this level of division is not surprising.” But she also sees glimmers of hope, particularly in the public’s more nuanced view of Catholic doctrine, and in the quiet resilience of Ireland’s religious fabric.

The poll reveals a particularly sharp divide in attitudes toward priests and nuns. Roughly one-third of respondents see them positively, another third negatively, and the remainder remain neutral. Age appears to be a significant factor. Older generations, who likely had personal encounters with clergy in their youth, report more favorable views. Younger generations, by contrast, often know priests and nuns only through the lens of media portrayals—many of which, in recent years, have emphasized abuse and institutional failure.

Indeed, recent high-profile documentaries have cemented negative narratives, often with little counterbalance. O’Brien criticizes these portrayals as “partial truths, shaped as much by disdain as by evidence,” arguing that such media coverage flattens complex stories into one-dimensional condemnation.

And yet, the survey reveals that despite these perceptions, the public grossly overestimates the scale of clerical abuse. Respondents believed abusive priests to number around four times the actual figure. That misperception speaks volumes about the Church’s struggle to reclaim moral authority—where even statistical realities struggle to change emotional truths.

Interestingly, Irish spirituality remains resilient, even as traditional Catholic practice declines. Sixty-one percent of respondents described themselves as spiritual, religious, or both. Only 31 percent rejected both labels outright. Meanwhile, 22 percent no longer identify as Catholic at all, a number consistent with national census figures. Regular Mass-goers—about 16 percent of the population—are among the most staunch defenders of the Church’s role in Irish life.

Then there are the “cultural Catholics”—those who claim the label but rarely set foot in church. For them, Catholic identity is not a theological conviction but a social and historical inheritance. They occupy the middle ground: skeptical of the hierarchy, sympathetic to the tradition, caught between memory and reality.

What emerges from the data is a country not at war with its religious past, but rather negotiating its future. The Church is no longer the unquestioned moral compass of the nation, yet neither has it been discarded. It stands, wounded and weathered, amid a shifting spiritual landscape—one where faith, for many, persists without allegiance.

“It’s time,” O’Brien suggests, “for those with positive experiences of the Church to speak out, to balance the narrative.” Whether that will happen, or whether silence will continue to speak louder than affirmation, remains to be seen.

