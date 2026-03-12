Vatican Diplomacy Recognized: EU Honors Cardinal Pietro Parolin with the First European Order of Merit

(ZENIT News / Strasbourg, 03.12.2026).- In a gesture highlighting the role of diplomacy and moral leadership in shaping the continent’s future, the European Parliament has named Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, among the first recipients of the newly created European Order of Merit, a distinction designed to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to European unity and to the defense of the continent’s shared values.

The announcement was made during a plenary session in Strasbourg by Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament. The initiative marks the first time an institution of the European Union has established a pan-European civil honor of this type, intended to complement national decorations while emphasizing contributions to Europe as a whole.

Parolin, one of the most influential diplomats in the Catholic Church and a central figure in the Vatican’s global foreign policy, has been named an “Honorary Member” of the order—one of three ranks within the distinction.

A European recognition for diplomacy beyond borders

The European Order of Merit was established in 2025 by the Parliament’s governing body to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, widely considered the foundational moment of modern European integration. Delivered in 1950 by French statesman Robert Schuman, the declaration proposed pooling coal and steel production between European nations in order to make war between historical rivals “not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible.”

That vision eventually evolved into what is today the European Union.

By creating the new order, EU institutions aim to highlight figures whose work reflects the values embedded in the Union’s founding treaties: peace, democracy, human dignity and international cooperation. Up to twenty individuals may be appointed to the order each year.

The distinction is structured in three levels of recognition: Member of the Order, Honorary Member of the Order, and Distinguished Member of the Order.

Parolin joins prominent European statesmen

Within the “Honorary Member” category, Parolin stands alongside a number of prominent European political figures and diplomats whose careers have been closely linked to the development of European institutions.

Among them are former Lithuanian president Valdas Adamkus, former Polish prime minister and European Parliament president Jerzy Buzek, former Portuguese president Aníbal Cavaco Silva, former Finnish president Sauli Niinistö and former Irish president Mary Robinson.

Also included are Moldovan president Maia Sandu, former EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana, former Austrian chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel and former president of the European Central Bank, Jean-Claude Trichet.

At the highest level of recognition—“Distinguished Members”—the European Parliament honored several figures whose influence has shaped the continent’s political history in recent decades. The list includes former German chancellor Angela Merkel, Polish democratic icon and former president Lech Wałęsa, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Beyond politics, the new order also recognizes individuals whose contributions to European society and culture transcend traditional political boundaries. Among the members of the order are humanitarian chef José Andrés, founder of the disaster-relief organization World Central Kitchen, Greek NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ukrainian human-rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk, Luxembourgish politician Viviane Reding, and the members of the Irish rock band U2, including Bono.

A Vatican diplomat at the heart of global dialogue

Parolin’s inclusion highlights the Vatican’s longstanding role in European diplomacy. As Secretary of State since 2013, he effectively serves as the Holy See’s chief diplomat, overseeing relations with governments around the world and playing a key role in negotiations involving peace, humanitarian cooperation and religious freedom.

The recognition from the European Parliament also reflects the unique position the Holy See occupies in international relations. Though not a member of the European Union, the Vatican maintains diplomatic ties with the EU and participates in many of its discussions on ethics, migration, development policy and global conflict resolution.

Parolin himself has often emphasized the need for multilateral dialogue and cooperation—principles closely aligned with the ideals that inspired the European integration project after the devastation of the Second World War.

Celebrating those who built modern Europe

According to Metsola, the purpose of the new distinction is not only to reward achievements but also to remind Europeans that the continent’s unity is the result of personal commitment and civic courage.

“Europe has always been built by people,” she said when unveiling the inaugural list of laureates. “They built bridges, broke down barriers, overthrew dictatorships and overcame crises in pursuit of a better future for our continent.”

The recipients were selected by a committee composed of Metsola, European Parliament vice-presidents Sophie Wilmès and Ewa Kopacz, along with several former senior European leaders, including Michel Barnier, José Manuel Barroso, Josep Borrell and Enrico Letta.

Candidates for the order were nominated by heads of state or government, presidents of national parliaments and leaders of EU institutions.

The official ceremony honoring the first recipients of the European Order of Merit will take place during the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg scheduled for May 18–21.

