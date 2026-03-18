Canada Nears 100,000 «Assisted Deaths». Euthanasia Debate Enters a New Phase

(ZENIT News / Otawwa, 03.18.2026).- Less than a decade after legalizing euthanasia, Canada is approaching a threshold that few countries have ever contemplated: more than 100,000 deaths carried out under a state-sanctioned program of assisted dying. What began in 2016 as a tightly framed response to extreme medical suffering has evolved into one of the most expansive euthanasia regimes in the world, raising ethical, legal and cultural questions that now extend far beyond its borders.

The system, known as Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD), was introduced under the government of Justin Trudeau. At the time, it was presented as a narrowly defined option for patients facing terminal illness. Since then, however, its scope has widened significantly, both in law and in practice.

Official figures indicate that 76,475 Canadians have died through euthanasia between 2016 and the most recent available data. With numbers rising each year—and 2025 data still pending—the projection that the country will surpass 100,000 cases in 2026 is widely considered inevitable. The pace itself is striking: roughly 45 assisted deaths per day. In 2024 alone, 16,499 people died under the program.

These figures have propelled MAiD into the ranks of the leading causes of death in Canada. According to critics, it now stands as the fifth most common cause, after illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as accidents—an indication not only of scale but of normalization.

For supporters, the program reflects an advanced model of patient autonomy and compassionate care. For critics, it represents a profound shift in how society understands vulnerability, suffering and the role of the state. The debate has intensified as eligibility criteria have expanded beyond terminal illness.

A key turning point came in 2021 with the adoption of Bill C-7, which extended access to individuals suffering from chronic conditions, even when death was not imminent. This legislative change marked a departure from the original framework and opened the door to further extensions that remain under active discussion.

Among the most contentious proposals is the planned inclusion of individuals whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. Although this expansion is currently prohibited, it is scheduled to come into force in 2027 following delays prompted by opposition from medical professionals, mental health experts and a majority of provincial governments. The federal authorities agreed in February 2024 to postpone implementation, acknowledging the complexity and sensitivity of the issue.

At the same time, discussions have emerged—still at an exploratory stage—about whether the legal framework could eventually be extended to minors, including newborns in extreme medical circumstances. While such a move is not currently permitted under Canadian law, the very existence of these debates signals how far the conversation has shifted in less than ten years.

Public commentary has grown increasingly polarized. Voices such as Kelsi Sheren argue that the program has drifted far from its original intent, suggesting that assisted death is no longer confined to exceptional cases but has become a recourse for individuals facing a combination of disability, isolation, poverty or psychological distress. Similar concerns have been raised by medical professionals, including Jonathan Edwards, who describes MAiD as a system that is rapidly expanding both in scale and in scope.

The Canadian government, for its part, has established advisory mechanisms—including committees that bring together experts and advocates—to evaluate future developments of the program. These bodies are tasked with navigating a complex policy landscape in which legal permissibility, medical ethics and social responsibility intersect.

What distinguishes the Canadian case is not only the number of deaths but the speed at which the framework has evolved. In under a decade, the country has moved from a restrictive model focused on end-of-life care to a broader system that includes non-terminal conditions and contemplates further extensions.

This trajectory has drawn international attention, particularly in countries where euthanasia remains illegal or tightly controlled. For some, Canada represents a model of individual freedom; for others, a cautionary example of how legal safeguards can gradually erode under social and political pressure.

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