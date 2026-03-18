Hong Kong will welcome 2,500 new Catholics this Easter in 2026

(ZENIT News / Hong Kong, 03.18.2026).- As Easter approaches, the Diocese of Hong Kong anticipates welcoming approximately 2,500 new members into the Catholic Church, a figure that includes 1,600 adults and 900 infants. This year’s numbers reflect a steady trend, similar to 2025, signaling sustained interest in the faith even in a city where religious and civil freedoms have faced significant pressures in recent years.

The surge in adult baptisms is largely attributed to young catechumens drawn to Catholicism through personal encounters with practicing believers in schools, parishes, and university ministries. Students like Lo Hoi-nok from St. Anthony’s School credit formative experiences, including pilgrimages and catechetical programs, for nurturing their spiritual calling. Meanwhile, university student Chen Qiutong reported that involvement in campus pastoral initiatives inspired her decision to embrace baptism.

The preparation process for Easter includes the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults, notably the three-week series of scrutinies, during which catechumens are anointed and receive guidance to deepen their faith. Coadjutor Bishop and Cardinal Stephen Chow Sau-yan has presided over these ceremonies across local parishes, urging participants to become “bearers of hope” by integrating the grace of baptism into their daily lives. He explained that receiving baptism is akin to welcoming the “living water” of Christ, and that the journey of faith extends beyond catechism classes into personal prayer, active participation in the sacraments, and living in communion with the Church.

Testimonies from those recently baptized illustrate the transformative potential of this process. Tam Shun-yiu, baptized last year, now serves as deputy director of the youth ministry at St. Jude Parish, guiding other young Catholics in Gospel study and reflection. Their experiences demonstrate the Church’s emphasis not only on sacramental initiation but also on fostering vibrant, spiritually engaged communities.

Hong Kong, with an estimated 7.5 million residents, counts around 400,000 Catholics within a broader Christian population of approximately 1.3 million. Once regarded as one of Asia’s most open cities, the territory has seen a sharp decline in political freedoms following the 2019 prodemocracy protests and the subsequent imposition of Beijing’s National Security Law in 2020. Despite these challenges, the Catholic Church continues to offer spiritual and community support, maintaining its role as a source of guidance and resilience for the faithful.

The upcoming Easter baptisms stand as a testament to the enduring appeal of Catholic faith in Hong Kong. Amid a climate of social and political uncertainty, the Church’s pastoral programs, educational outreach, and liturgical life provide a framework for young and adult believers alike to encounter Christ and commit to a life of hope, service, and spiritual growth.

By embracing these new members, the Diocese of Hong Kong not only celebrates sacramental renewal but also underscores the vitality of the Church’s mission in one of the most dynamic yet challenging urban centers of Asia.

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