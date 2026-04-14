PHOTO GALLERY: Heralds of the Gospel Ordain 26 Priests and 31 Deacons Following the Vatican’s Lifting of Restrictions

(ZENIT News / Caieiras, 04.14.2026).- In Greater São Paulo, a ceremony marked what many within the Heralds of the Gospel describe as a turning point in their recent history. On April 12, 2026, the Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary in Caieiras became the setting for the ordination of 26 new priests—an event that signals both continuity and a form of institutional rehabilitation after years of uncertainty.

The ordinations were conferred by Cardinal Raymundo Damasceno Assis, Archbishop Emeritus of Aparecida, before a large assembly that extended well beyond ecclesiastical circles. Alongside bishops, clergy and members of the movement, the ceremony drew figures from civil society, cultural, the legal profession and the cultural sphere, reflecting the broad network the Heralds have cultivated over decades.

For the candidates, the rite represented the culmination of a long process of philosophical, theological and spiritual formation. But for the institution itself, the moment carried a broader significance. Since its first priestly ordinations in 2005, the Heralds of the Gospel have steadily expanded their clerical ranks, enabling the growth of pastoral, missionary and educational initiatives across multiple continents. The addition of 26 priests in a single ceremony reinforces that trajectory.

The candidates came from countries across Latin America and Europe, including Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Colombia, Peru and several Central American nations. This diversity is not incidental: it reflects a model of formation designed to serve a global apostolate, with priests frequently assigned beyond their countries of origin.

Their future responsibilities will be equally varied. Beyond the celebration of the sacraments and preaching, the Heralds’ priests are typically engaged in youth formation, spiritual retreats, missionary outreach and the accompaniment of families. The movement is also known for its emphasis on liturgical solemnity and the use of sacred music and art as instruments of evangelization—an approach that has shaped its public identity.

Yet the significance of the Caieiras ceremony cannot be understood without reference to the recent past. In 2019, the Vatican’s Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life imposed a series of disciplinary measures on the Heralds following an intervention whose details were never fully clarified publicly. Among those measures was a prohibition on ordaining new priests, effectively halting one of the movement’s essential channels of growth.

The resumption of ordinations, therefore, suggests a change in that situation, even if no detailed explanation has been offered regarding the lifting or modification of the earlier restrictions. Within the movement, the April ceremony is interpreted as a sign of renewed confidence and institutional normalization.

The timing reinforces that reading. Just one day earlier, on April 11, the same basilica hosted the ordination of 31 new deacons belonging to the clerical branch associated with the Heralds, the Society of Apostolic Life Virgo Flos Carmeli. Together, the two ceremonies point to a coordinated effort to rebuild clerical formation pipelines after several years of constraint.

Since its foundation, the Heralds of the Gospel have combined traditional devotional practices with a highly structured communal life and a strong emphasis on formation. Their activities extend beyond strictly liturgical functions to include catechesis, cultural initiatives, music education and social projects, particularly among vulnerable populations. In various regions, they collaborate with dioceses and parishes, offering support in pastoral and missionary work.

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