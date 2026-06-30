Lefebvrians Respond to the Pope with an Open Letter: “Far be it from us to separate ourselves from the Roman Church”

(ZENIT News / Rome, 06.30.2026).- Given the current interest in this matter, we are reproducing the public response from the Superior General of the Priestly Fraternity of St. Pius X to the letter that Pope Leo XIV sent him on June 29, 2026. The Fraternity plans to ordain four bishops without a papal mandate, which, given the gravity of the situation, carries the canonical penalty of excommunication.

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The Superior General

To His Holiness

Pope Leo XIV

Ecône, 30 June 2026

Most Holy Father,

Thank you very much for the letter that Your Holiness so kindly addressed to me.

I have been deeply touched by Your paternal solicitude.

For a long time, I had hoped to have the opportunity of meeting You in person, in order to express to You directly our sincere desire to serve the Church. Unfortunately, that opportunity has not presented itself.

I ask only that You consider the sincerity of this intention, which is in no way feigned. Paradoxically, in the present circumstances, we believe it to be our very duty to do everything possible to mend Christ’s seamless garment, torn by forces and pressures incompatible with a truly Catholic spirit. I ask only that You consider the authenticity of this intention before making a decision concerning the Society of Saint Pius X. It is not yet too late.

Far be it from us to separate ourselves from the Roman Church. We desire, on the contrary, to serve her by means that are extraordinary, as one would assist a mother in distress who requires particular help, even if such help is not understood by everyone. Yet I am certain that the Holy Father could understand it.

The Holy See has shown itself capable of understanding very complex situations and of allowing time for discernment.

May I therefore filially ask Your Holiness to take the time necessary for that discernment.

If my own words are not sufficient, I would ask You to reflect upon two very simple facts. First, in 1988 the Society was already declared schismatic, for reasons and in circumstances entirely analogous to those of today. Yet, after so many years, we are speaking together as a father and his son. Your Holiness is paternally urging me to avoid a schism which, theoretically, has already taken place. Does not Your very attitude—whose paternal concern I deeply appreciate—constitute proof that the Society is neither schismatic nor hostile to the Church?

Secondly, some years ago, the Holy See entrusted two bishops of the Church with the task of engaging in dialogue with the Society of Saint Pius X: Bishop Vitus Huonder, then Bishop of Chur, now deceased, and Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of Astana. Both, after taking the necessary time for discernment, recognised the profoundly Catholic spirit of the Society and bore public witness to it.

Above all, however, I venture to address Your Holiness in the name of the thousands of souls who have rediscovered the Catholic faith and the practice of religion through the apostolate of the Society. This is a fact of which Your predecessors themselves took note. These souls have but one desire: to attain salvation through this instrument which Divine Providence has placed at their disposal. They have suffered, and they are sincere. I am confident that Your paternal heart as universal Shepherd will be moved by this very particular situation. One day, all the difficulties between the Holy See and the Society will be resolved. A gesture of understanding on Your part, far from harming unity, could only manifest before the world and before all Christians Your concern for unity and Your goodness as a father.

I leave all this to Your consideration. I renew my prayers for Your Holiness.

For a long time, even before Your election, I have been praying to Saint Rita for the present situation. I saw in the election of an Augustinian Pope a sign of hope. I am certain that the Saint will intercede. It is never too late.

Please give us Your blessing.

I take this opportunity to remain, with the deepest devotion in Our Lord,

Don Davide Pagliarani

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