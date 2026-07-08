Mission
Hot Topics
After the Excommunications: The Call for Flexibility Regarding the Pre-Conciliar Liturgy. The Exemplary Reaction of Thirteen Bishops and Cardinals
Attempted theft at Naples Cathedral: Migrant steals St. Januarius’ miter. The army intervenes
Jews Denounce the Persecution of Christians by Radical Jews in the Holy Land: Facts, Figures, and Other Concerns
Decline, Resurgence, and Breaking Stereotypes: The State of Vocations and Priestly Ordinations in France, Germany, and Italy
Does the Devil Exist? The Vatican newspaper unnecessarily suggests that he does not. A controversy in the middle of summer
Cardinal López Romero Steps Aside from Duties Following Accusations by Some Women Against Him
Scottish bishops sell the Pontifical Scottish College in Rome
What happens when technology no longer assists religious life but begins to replace it?
The United States Intervenes Following the Arrest of a Catholic Bishop by the Nicaraguan Dictatorship
Israel and the Armenian Genocide: Historical Justice or Contempt for Ankara?
Local Church

the man removed the bishop's miter from the bust before calmly blending back into the crowd and heading toward the cathedral's exit.

Attempted theft at Naples Cathedral: Migrant steals St. Januarius’ miter. The army intervenes

The incident unfolded on the morning of July 8, when a 43-year-old foreign national entered the cathedral among worshippers and tourists, appearing to behave like any other visitor

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
julio 08, 2026 11:05Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Naples, 07.08.2026).- What began as an ordinary morning of prayer and sightseeing inside Naples Cathedral quickly turned into an extraordinary security incident when a man attempted to steal part of one of the city’s most revered religious treasures. Thanks to the vigilance of cathedral staff and the rapid coordination between law enforcement and military personnel, the object was recovered almost immediately, preventing the theft from becoming a lasting loss.

The incident unfolded on the morning of July 8, when a 43-year-old foreign national entered the cathedral among worshippers and tourists, appearing to behave like any other visitor. After walking through the church, he approached the chapel dedicated to St. Januarius—the fourth-century bishop and martyr who has been venerated for centuries as Naples’ patron saint—and reached the silver bust that houses the saint’s relics.

Rather than making a gesture of devotion, the man removed the bishop’s miter from the bust before calmly blending back into the crowd and heading toward the cathedral’s exit.

The theft, however, did not go unnoticed. A cathedral custodian immediately alerted emergency services, triggering a remarkably swift response. Officers at the Naples Provincial Command Operations Center reviewed surveillance footage from cameras overlooking the cathedral square, identified the suspect in real time and relayed his movements to an Italian Army patrol already conducting security duties nearby.

Guided by radio instructions, soldiers intercepted the suspect only a short distance from the cathedral while he was still carrying the miter. Shortly afterward, officers from the Naples Carabinieri Mobile Unit arrived, formally arrested the man and returned the recovered liturgical headpiece to the cathedral.

The suspect now faces charges of attempted aggravated theft and remains in custody pending judicial proceedings.

Although the incident initially raised fears that one of Naples’ priceless religious treasures had been targeted, the object taken was not the jeweled ceremonial miter associated with the famous Treasury of St. Januarius. The recovered headpiece, while possessing profound historical and devotional significance, contains neither precious gemstones nor valuable metals.

The distinction is important because the saint’s best-known ceremonial miter—one of the world’s most celebrated examples of ecclesiastical craftsmanship—is preserved separately under much stricter security. Adorned with diamonds, emeralds and rubies, it is estimated to be worth more than €20 million and forms part of the renowned Treasury of St. Januarius, an extraordinary collection assembled over centuries through donations from popes, monarchs and ordinary faithful.

For Catholics in Naples, however, the significance of the incident extends far beyond financial value. St. Januarius occupies a unique place in the city’s religious identity, and the silver bust that bears his relics has long been a focal point of public devotion. The attempted theft therefore struck at an object whose importance is measured less by its material worth than by the spiritual and historical bond it represents between the city’s patron saint and generations of believers.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Publicaciones relacionadas:

Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Robert Barron warn Senate that LGBT law puts Church at risk of discrimination The Russian missile left the church, which was rebuilt and consecrated in 2014, in rubble.Russian Missile Destroys Catholic Church in Ukraine. Photos Show the Devastation After 500 years, Dublin officially has a cathedral approved by Pope Leo XIV Muslim groups commit massacre of Christians in Congo: nearly 30 dead
julio 08, 2026 11:05Local Church
Share this Entry

Valentina di Giorgio

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now