Attempted theft at Naples Cathedral: Migrant steals St. Januarius’ miter. The army intervenes

(ZENIT News / Naples, 07.08.2026).- What began as an ordinary morning of prayer and sightseeing inside Naples Cathedral quickly turned into an extraordinary security incident when a man attempted to steal part of one of the city’s most revered religious treasures. Thanks to the vigilance of cathedral staff and the rapid coordination between law enforcement and military personnel, the object was recovered almost immediately, preventing the theft from becoming a lasting loss.

The incident unfolded on the morning of July 8, when a 43-year-old foreign national entered the cathedral among worshippers and tourists, appearing to behave like any other visitor. After walking through the church, he approached the chapel dedicated to St. Januarius—the fourth-century bishop and martyr who has been venerated for centuries as Naples’ patron saint—and reached the silver bust that houses the saint’s relics.

Rather than making a gesture of devotion, the man removed the bishop’s miter from the bust before calmly blending back into the crowd and heading toward the cathedral’s exit.

The theft, however, did not go unnoticed. A cathedral custodian immediately alerted emergency services, triggering a remarkably swift response. Officers at the Naples Provincial Command Operations Center reviewed surveillance footage from cameras overlooking the cathedral square, identified the suspect in real time and relayed his movements to an Italian Army patrol already conducting security duties nearby.

Guided by radio instructions, soldiers intercepted the suspect only a short distance from the cathedral while he was still carrying the miter. Shortly afterward, officers from the Naples Carabinieri Mobile Unit arrived, formally arrested the man and returned the recovered liturgical headpiece to the cathedral.

The suspect now faces charges of attempted aggravated theft and remains in custody pending judicial proceedings.

Although the incident initially raised fears that one of Naples’ priceless religious treasures had been targeted, the object taken was not the jeweled ceremonial miter associated with the famous Treasury of St. Januarius. The recovered headpiece, while possessing profound historical and devotional significance, contains neither precious gemstones nor valuable metals.

The distinction is important because the saint’s best-known ceremonial miter—one of the world’s most celebrated examples of ecclesiastical craftsmanship—is preserved separately under much stricter security. Adorned with diamonds, emeralds and rubies, it is estimated to be worth more than €20 million and forms part of the renowned Treasury of St. Januarius, an extraordinary collection assembled over centuries through donations from popes, monarchs and ordinary faithful.

For Catholics in Naples, however, the significance of the incident extends far beyond financial value. St. Januarius occupies a unique place in the city’s religious identity, and the silver bust that bears his relics has long been a focal point of public devotion. The attempted theft therefore struck at an object whose importance is measured less by its material worth than by the spiritual and historical bond it represents between the city’s patron saint and generations of believers.

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