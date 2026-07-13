Here Is What the Vatican Summit of Nobel Laureates, World Leaders, and AI Experts Will Look Like

(ZENIT News / Castel Gandolfo, 07.13.2026).- From July 14 to 16, 2026, the Vatican — specifically at Borgo Laudato Si’ within the Pontifical Gardens of Castel Gandolfo –, will host the World Assembly of Nobel Laureates on Artificial Intelligence and Nuclear War. This assembly brings together more than 200 of the world’s most prominent figures and representatives from leading international research institutions in the fields of peace and artificial intelligence.

Inspired by Pope Leo XIV’s new encyclical Magnifica Humanitas, dedicated to the protection of the human person in the age of artificial intelligence, the assembly takes place against a backdrop of international conflict, instability, and a worsening nuclear situation, aligning with the Pontiff’s vision of a «disarmed and disarming peace.» It will culminate in the drafting of the “Rome Declaration for a Disarmed and Disarming Peace in the Era of Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear and Autonomous Weapons, New Digital Protocols, and Emerging Models of Digital Development.”

The event will conclude on July 16 with a formal session in the Giulio Cesare Hall at the Capitol.

Over the course of three days, 30 Nobel laureates, former Heads of State and Government, 20 global leaders in artificial intelligence, including OpenAI, Google DeepMind, AARU, and Anthropic, and representatives from 30 of the world’s most prestigious universities and research institutions will gather for a summit to debate the major challenges facing the world today: international security, the governance of emerging technologies, disarmament, and the construction of a peace-oriented economy. The discussion will center on the search for a new global paradigm capable of combining innovation, responsibility, and ethics.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Nobel Peace Summit (Assembly of Nobel Laureates for the Prevention of Nuclear War), the Nobel Women’s Initiative, IPPNW (International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War), Pugwash, the Yunus Centre, the Catholic University of America, the University of Chicago’s Existential Risk Laboratory, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the University of Notre Dame, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and Soka Gakkai, with the Domus Communis Foundation serving as the General Secretariat.

Representatives from prominent universities worldwide will attend, including Harvard University, Stanford University, Columbia University, Princeton University, the University of California at Berkeley, the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, the University of Oxford, the University of Manchester, the Collège de France, the University of Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, Tsinghua University, Queen’s University, Simon Fraser University, the Australian National University, the University of Antwerp, St. Patrick’s Pontifical University, the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Balseiro Institute, the University of Southern California, and the International Telematic University UniNettuno.

The “Rome Declaration for a Disarmed and Disarming Peace in the Era of Artificial Intelligence, Nuclear and Autonomous Weapons, New Digital Protocols, and Emerging Digital Development Models,” which will be presented at the conclusion of the conference, aims to define principles and guidelines for artificial intelligence governance, promoting a vision of international security based on cooperation, human dignity, integral development, and peace among peoples.