Editor's Picks
Headlines
Latest News
Angelus Address: On the Life of the Missionary Disciple
“The Disciple Is Called to Conform Himself to Christ’s Own Life, Who Was Persecuted by Men, Knew Rejection, Abandonment and Death on the Cross”
Witnesses of Providence
XII Sunday of Ordinary Time – Year A – June 25, 2017
Pope & Holy See•Pope and Holy See•Pope's Morning Homily
‘The Sacred Heart Isn’t a ‘Holy Card’ for Devout, But the Heart of Our Faith,’ Says Pope
During Morning Mass on Feast Day of Christ’s Sacred Heart, Francis Says We Must Become Small to Hear the Lord’s Voice
Pope: We Must Have Courage, Even If We Stumble and Sometimes Fail
Pope Tells Serra Club ‘We Cannot Make Progress, Unless We Take Risks’
Pope’s Words on Friendship to ‘Serra International’
‘It is better to go forward limping, and even at times to fall, while always trusting in the mercy of God, than to be ‘museum Christians’ who are afraid of change’
Academy of Sciences: A President Expert in Food Security
German Joachim von Braun
On the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul: Five New Cardinals by the Pope’s Side
Consistory and Blessing of the Palliums
INTERVIEW: 2018 Synod: All Young People Are Invited to Be Involved, says Sister Nathalie Becquart
The Church Gives Them the Word
‘While Christ Is the Cornerstone, We Are Living Stones Close to Him,’ Says Pope
Pope Stresses Christians, Whether Catholics, Orthodox or Protestants, ‘Shed Their Blood as Seal of Their Witness’
Pope & Holy See•Pope and Holy See•Pope's Morning Homily
Pope’s Morning Homily: A Good Shepherd Gives His Life for His Sheep
At Casa Santa Marta, Francis Says Pastors Must Not Be Näive
Condemning Tragic Situation in Congo, Holy See Offers 5-Point Action Plan
Archbishop Ivan Jurkovič Tells Human Rights Council of Holy See’s concern for ‘the grave, widespread, and apparently planned attacks against the civilian population, religious institutions, and faith-based organizations’
Pope’s Address to Meeting to Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO)
‘Let’s not forget that in the Orient, also in our days, Christians – it does not matter if they are Catholics, Orthodox or Protestants –shed their blood as seal of their witness’
Vatican on Youtube
More News
Netherlands’ Royalty Visit Pope Francis
Discussed Protection of Environment, Fight Against Poverty, Immigration
Pope’s Words When Opening Annual Congress of the Diocese of Rome.
‘Our boys and girls seek to be and want to feel themselves – logically – protagonists’
‘The Pope for South Sudan’ Initiative
Pope Donates About Half a Million Dollars to Help War-torn South Sudan in Areas of Education, Healthcare and Agricultural Projects
Pope’s Address About Don Lorenzo Milani in Barbiana
‘The priest ‘transparent and hard as a diamond’ continues to transmit God’s light on the path of the Church. Take the torch and carry it forward!’
Archbishop Auza Calls for Solution to Crisis in Venezuela, Including Urgent Measures
‘The Holy See has always maintained a clear position, calling all the political leaders to end the violence and exhorting them to respect truth and justice’
‘Don’t Have Fear to Go Against the Currents,’ Pope Tells Middle East Pilgrims
Encourages Arabic-speaking Pilgrims to Trust the Lord Who Never Disappoints