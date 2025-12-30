A «Box Office» Pope: Vatican Reveals Number of People That Attended Events with Leo XIV in 2025

Mission
(ZENIT News / Rome,. 12.30.2025).- On Tuesday, December 30, the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household — the body of the Holy See that is responsible for the management of everything related to the liturgical celebrations presided over by the Pope: the Angelus on Sundays, as well as the General Audiences on Wednesdays, and the «special» audiences to specific groups –, made known the total number of people participating, corresponding to the year 2025.

Between January and April 2025, Pope Francis received a total of 262,820 people, broken down as follows:

General and Jubilee Audiences: 60,500

Special Audiences: 10,320

Liturgical Celebrations: 62,000

Angelus: 130,000

Between May and December 2025, Pope Leo XIV received a total of 2,913,800 people, broken down as follows:

General and Jubilee Audiences 1,069,000 

Special Audiences: 148,300 

Liturgical Celebrations: 796,500 

Angelus: 900,000

Between the two Popes, the total number of people welcomed was 3,176,620.

These figures were obtained in two ways: 1) thanks to the tickets requested to the Prefecture of the Pontifical Household to participate in the events (tickets which are always free), and 2) thanks to the counting by the Police in the security filters.

