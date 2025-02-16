Grand Mosque of Paris Proposes Interfaith Gathering with Pope Francis

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.16.2025).- Chems-eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, has proposed a historic interfaith meeting in the French capital to promote dialogue and fraternity. The initiative, inspired by Pope Francis’ encyclical «Fratelli Tutti», was presented during a private audience at the Vatican on February 10, where Hafiz was accompanied by a delegation from the European Coordination Council AMMALE, an organization dedicated to enhancing the integration and practice of Islam in Europe.

The encounter, which marked Hafiz’s second meeting with the Pope after their initial conversation in 2022, took place in the Pope’s residence at Casa Santa Marta rather than the Apostolic Palace. In a video released by the Grand Mosque of Paris, the Pope explained his decision, saying, “I have bronchitis, I live here, and I cannot go out.” Just days later, he was hospitalized for a respiratory infection, adding weight to his earlier remarks.

Despite the Pope’s health concerns, the meeting carried significant implications for interfaith relations in Europe. Hafiz presented a written message emphasizing the deep historical ties between Christians and Muslims and the urgent need to reinforce their shared commitment to peace. The proposal he delivered envisions a large-scale interfaith gathering in Paris, modeled after the landmark Assisi meetings initiated by Pope John Paul II in 1986. These gatherings brought together religious leaders from around the world to pray for peace and affirm the power of dialogue over division.

Although the Vatican Press Office has not issued an official statement on the matter, the Grand Mosque of Paris reported that the Pope has entrusted the proposal to the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue for further consideration.

A Message of Brotherhood Amid Rising Tensions

In his letter to Pope Francis, Hafiz reflected on the long and complex relationship between Christianity and Islam, acknowledging both moments of fruitful collaboration and historical tensions. His message carried a sense of urgency, warning about the increasing fear and rejection of Muslims in Europe, fueled by extremist narratives that equate Islam with violence. He expressed concern that these negative stereotypes are deepening social divides and undermining the fabric of European unity.

At the same time, he praised the Pope’s ongoing efforts to bridge religious divides, pointing to Francis’ landmark meetings with Muslim leaders, such as the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed el-Tayeb, and his historic visit to Iraq in 2021. Hafiz emphasized that in a world where religious differences are too often exploited for political gain, leaders of faith must take bold steps to foster understanding and coexistence.

The prospect of a Christian-Muslim summit in Paris aligns with Pope Francis’ vision of a world where faith is a force for unity rather than division. His encyclical «Fratelli Tutti» calls for a renewed sense of human fraternity, emphasizing that religious beliefs should serve as a bridge between communities rather than a wall that separates them.

