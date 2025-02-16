Which U.S. dioceses have vocational replacement, which do not and why? Study answers

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.16.2025).- A decade-long study on priestly vocations in the United States has unveiled a striking pattern: smaller dioceses are outperforming their larger counterparts in sustaining and even growing their clergy numbers. The findings, published in the 2025 «State of Priestly Vocations in the United States» report by Vocation Ministry, could influence future decisions regarding diocesan mergers and pastoral planning.

The data suggests that dioceses serving fewer Catholics tend to foster vocations at a rate surpassing the necessary replacement level, while larger dioceses—where priests minister to significantly larger congregations—struggle to maintain their clergy numbers. Between 2013 and 2023, no diocese serving over 750,000 Catholics managed to ordain enough priests to sustain its current clerical workforce.

Small Dioceses, Big Results

The report highlights 16 small and mid-sized dioceses that have defied national trends by ordaining priests at rates exceeding their replacement needs. Leading the way is the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, which achieved an astounding 255% of its required ordinations. Other dioceses demonstrating remarkable growth include Nashville (170%), Springfield, Illinois (160%), and Kansas City-St. Joseph (150%).

Wichita’s success is not limited to ordinations; the diocese also leads in the number of seminarians relative to its needs, boasting 195% of the necessary vocations to sustain its priestly population. This suggests a robust culture of discernment and formation that continues to yield results.

Conversely, among the nation’s largest dioceses, the numbers paint a different picture. The Archdiocese of New York, for example, recorded only 23% of the ordinations required to maintain its clergy levels, as did the Diocese of Phoenix. Similarly, dioceses in Los Angeles, San Antonio, and Sacramento all reported ordination rates well below sustainability.

The Role of Priest-to-Parishioner Ratio

One of the report’s key insights is the correlation between the number of Catholics per priest and the success of vocational recruitment. When a priest serves more than 1,800 parishioners on average, ordination rates decline significantly. The study suggests that in smaller dioceses, where priests have fewer administrative burdens and more direct contact with parishioners, potential vocations are more effectively nurtured.

The report notes that in large dioceses, priests are often stretched thin, serving multiple parishes or large congregations, leaving them with limited time for personal mentorship of potential candidates for the priesthood. In contrast, priests in smaller dioceses are more accessible, fostering closer relationships with their communities and offering individualized guidance to young men considering a vocation.

However, the study also cautions against viewing diocesan size as the sole determinant of success. Some of the lowest ordination rates were found in dioceses with fewer than 100,000 Catholics, such as Beaumont, Texas (15%), and Fairbanks, Alaska (20%). This suggests that additional factors—such as local religious culture, outreach efforts, and leadership strategies—play a crucial role in fostering vocations.

The Broader Vocational Landscape

Beyond ordination rates, the report examines other key indicators of vocational health, including the number of seminarians in each diocese. Wichita again topped this category, followed by Nashville, Lincoln, and Kansas City-St. Joseph. Meanwhile, some larger dioceses, such as Dallas, performed better in seminarian recruitment (69%) than in ordinations, indicating a pipeline of future clergy that may help improve numbers in the coming years.

The study also touches on factors that influence vocational discernment but were not fully analyzed due to data limitations. These include Mass attendance, the rate of priest retirements, and the number of clergy leaving ministry. Additionally, the report acknowledges that declining Catholic marriage rates—estimated to have dropped by 25% in the last decade—could have long-term effects on future vocations, as strong Catholic families have traditionally been a key source of priestly candidates.

While the data confirms a continued downward trend in overall vocations, the report offers a hopeful perspective: dioceses that prioritize personal engagement, mentorship, and community involvement tend to see higher rates of priestly discernment. The success of places like Wichita and Nashville suggests that intentional strategies—such as investing in vocations directors, promoting youth involvement in the Church, and fostering a strong parish community—can make a measurable difference.

As the Catholic Church in the United States grapples with the challenges of a declining priesthood, the study underscores the need for innovative approaches.

With diocesan mergers being considered in some regions, the findings raise a critical question: will consolidation help or hinder vocational growth? If the trends identified in the report hold true, Church leaders may need to rethink their strategies, ensuring that pastoral care remains personal, accessible, and deeply rooted in community life.

Dioceses with priestly ordinations above the replacement rate over a 10-year observation period:

Wichita, Kansas: 255%

Nashville, Tennessee: 170%

Springfield, Illinois: 160%

Ciudad de Kansas-St. Joseph: 150%

Little Rock, Arkansas: 143%

Lincoln, Nebraska: 140%

Paterson, Nueva Jersey: 128%

Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana: 123%

Covington, Kentucky: 120%

Sioux Falls, Dakota del Sur: 115%

Bismarck, Dakota del Norte: 110%

Duluth, Minnesota: 110%

Harrisburg, Pensilvania: 110%

Grand Rapids, Michigan: 105%

Madison, Wisconsin: 103%

Arlington, Virginia: 102%

Diocese below replacement level for a 10-year observation period:

Nueva York, Nueva York: 23%

Phoenix, Arizona: 23%

San Diego, California: 24%

Brownsville, Texas: 24%

Sacramento, California: 24%

San Antonio, Texas: 31%

Rockville Centre, Nueva York: 33%

Los Ángeles, California: 33%

Fresno, California: 35%

San Bernardino, California: 36%

