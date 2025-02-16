Official: from March 1 the most important person in the Vatican City government will be a woman

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 02.16.2025).- The Holy See has officially confirmed that, starting March 1, Sister Raffaella Petrini will become the first woman to lead both the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and the Governorate of Vatican City State. This historic appointment marks a significant milestone in the governance of the world’s smallest independent nation, as Sister Petrini will oversee both its legislative and executive branches.

Her nomination had already been anticipated by Pope Francis during a television interview on January 19, but the formal announcement on February 15 still carried an air of groundbreaking change. She will succeed Cardinal Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, a member of the Legionaries of Christ, who has held the position since October 2021 and will step down upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 80.

Though this transition represents continuity in Vatican administration—Sister Petrini has served as the Governorate’s second-in-command since November 2021—it also marks a powerful symbolic shift. It follows another recent appointment of a woman to a high-ranking Vatican role: Sister Simona Brambilla, now head of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

A Life of service and academic preparation

Born in Rome in 1969, Sister Petrini is a member of the Franciscan Sisters of the Eucharist, a pontifical institute founded in the United States in 1973. The order, with communities in the U.S., Italy, Jamaica, and the Holy Land, is dedicated to restoring the sense of the sacred in a world increasingly detached from the spiritual. Their mission emphasizes the dignity of human life, and their members wear a distinctive brown habit and black veil as a public sign of their consecration.

Education has played a central role in Sister Petrini’s path. She holds a degree in political science from LUISS University in Rome, specializing in industrial relations, as well as a doctorate in social sciences from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas. Her doctoral research focused on healthcare ethics, particularly equity in end-of-life care. Additionally, she earned a master’s degree in organizational behavior from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Her academic career includes teaching social doctrine of the Church and health sociology at the Camillianum Institute in Rome, as well as welfare economics and sociology of economic processes at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas.

Leadership in a Changing Vatican

Beyond her administrative role, Sister Petrini has been an active voice in international discussions. In October, she led the Vatican delegation at the Global Standard Symposium in New Delhi, where she reiterated the Holy See’s proposal for an international agency to regulate the ethical use of artificial intelligence. Her engagement in such discussions underscores her forward-thinking approach to governance, blending tradition with a global perspective on emerging challenges.

In addition to her new responsibilities, she will continue serving as a member of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) and the Dicastery for Bishops.

Pope Francis’ choice to entrust the Vatican’s administration to a woman reflects his broader vision for greater female leadership within the Church. While her appointment is a practical continuation of her previous role, it is also a symbolic step.

According to the laws currently in force, approved by Pope Francis himself in May 2023, Article 8 of the Fundamental Law of Vatican City State provides that the president shall be a cardinal.” Almost two years later, and with no change in the law, the Pope has provided otherwise.

