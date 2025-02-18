Cardinal welcomes landmark agreement between UK Muslim and Jewish denominational leaders

(ZENIT News / London, 02.18.2025).- Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, has welcomed an historic accord signed by senior Muslim and Jewish denominational leaders in the UK, which marks a defining moment in interfaith relations.

The agreement, The Drumlanrig Accord, was presented to His Majesty The King at Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday, 11 February.

The Accord sets out a new framework for engagement, built on mutual respect, dialogue, and practical collaboration. It champions the principle of disagreeing agreeably, ensuring that differences do not lead to division but instead foster deeper understanding. It is a call to action committing both communities to working together on practical initiatives that support the most vulnerable, tackling societal inequities such as discrimination, isolation, and poverty.

Cardinal Nichols said: “I welcome this initiative by Muslim and Jewish leaders to work together for the common good. In my experience, developing friendships and close relationships between faith leaders is an essential part of encouraging social cohesion and good interfaith relationships more widely in this country.

“I look forward to continued collaboration with all leaders to ensure faith continues to play an integral role in a healthy society.”

This is a non-political initiative that represents a deep and enduring commitment from the UK’s Jewish and Muslim communities to strengthen relationships, promote understanding, and work together for the common good.

The Accord is the outcome of a year-long series of high-level meetings convened by Imam Dr Sayed Razawi, culminating in a private retreat from 14-16 January at Drumlanrig Castle in Scotland hosted by the Duke of Buccleuch. For the first time in UK history, senior representatives from eleven major Muslim and Jewish denominations gathered to shape a future founded on shared values, reconciliation, and social responsibility.

Signatories

The signatories of the Accord are:

Muslim Leaders

Chief Imam Dr Sayed Razawi

Shia

Senior Imam Qari Asim MBE

Sunni, Barelwi

Imam Sheikh Muhammad Ismail DL

Sunni, Deobandi

Head Imam Dr Sheikh Khalifa Ezzat

Sunni

Naushad Jivraj

President of His Highness the Aga Khan National Council for the UK, represented by Aliya Nasser

His Excellency Kinana Jamaluddin Bhai Sahib

Ismaili, Bohra

Jewish Leaders

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis KBE

Senior Rabbi Josh Levy

Reform Judaism

Senior Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg OBE

Masorti

Senior Rabbi Charley Baginsky

Liberal Judaism

Senior Rabbi Moshe Rubin

Orthodox

Senior Rabbi Joseph Dweck

S&P Sephardi

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.