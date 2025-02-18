“I met Jesus»: one woman’s faith beyond all odds in Pakistan

Stephen George

(ZENIT News – Asia News / Islamabad, 02.18.2025).- The story of Naseem (not her real name to protect her identity) is testimony of unwavering faith and courage of how following one’s faith in Pakistan today involves immense challenges for those who become Christians.

Naseem was born into a deeply religious Muslim family in a small village in central Punjab, where life revolved around the mosque. Her father, a respected member of the community, and her brothers were deeply involved in Islamic practices.

“My father and brothers would wake up every morning at 4 am to pray at the mosque, always standing in the front row with the Imam,» she said.

Growing up, she was under immense pressure to reflect her family’s image of Muslim devotion.

“We also had a Mawlawi (Islamic scholar) who would come to teach us. He would teach us from the Qur‘an and other Islamic studies. My brothers and I studied diligently, and my father was regular in his prayers. We had a strong bond with our community,” she noted.

However, even when she was a child, she was attracted to the stories about Jesus and Mary mentioned in the Qur‘an. “I was touched by the story of Jesus – His miracles, His compassion, and the peace I felt whenever I heard about Him,” she explained.

Years later, while working in the fields of a nearby Christian village, Naseem met a young Christian who listened to her.

“I told him how much I loved Jesus and Mother Mary and how His story gave me peace and comfort,” she said. This simple conversation became the first step in Naseem’s long journey of faith.

“I also came to believe that Christians are honest and truthful, unlike some Muslims I had encountered. With this newfound understanding, I chose to accept Mary and converted to Christianity.”

Sixteen years ago she eloped with a Christian man, registering the marriage in court, without a religious rite. She is now the mother of seven children.

Since she publicly embraced Christianity, Naseem’s life has been marked by incessant persecution. She immediately found herself isolated, no one willing to celebrate her marriage and she suffered numerous attempts on her life.

“I have faced death threats and attempts on my life, but Jesus has protected me,” she said with unwavering faith.

“No Christian priest agreed to celebrate our union, for fear of reprisals. When I ask them, they refuse, saying, ‘If we do it, someone might harm us or cause trouble for us.’”

Naseem and her family live in constant fear. Children endure daily humiliation and threats at a local public school. Teachers regularly try to convince them to renounce Christianity and return to Islam.

“My Muslim parents have even tried to abduct my children and force them to convert to Islam,” Naseem said.

“When I accepted Jesus, I lost all ties with my family, parents, siblings, and relatives.” Now “whenever I go out, I lock my children inside the house, cover my face, and wear a gown to hide my identity”.

She also faces multiple discrimination at work. Local Muslims refuse to hire her or do not allow her to pick vegetables. “We’ve faced hunger, for months in the same clothes and without shoes.

But for Naseem, the biggest threat comes from her own family. Her father, siblings, and even her friends see her as an infidel whose death would bring them salvation.

“Everyone around me sees me as a ‘kafir’ (infidel), an unbeliever. They believe that killing me will bring them paradise,” Naseem explained.

The fear is also constant for her children. “When they go to school, the market, or even play in the streets, I am always afraid,» she said.

Economic challenges also aggravate Naseem’s living conditions. Of the seven children, only one contributes to the income.

My husband is unwell” and “can’t work. We do not have resources for his cure and medication. Sometimes, we only have two kilos of flour,” not enough for everybody.

What she earns from farmwork is almost never enough for everyone.

“During tough times, my Christian brothers and sisters step in to help. Sometimes they give me flour, twenty kilos of grain, or money, one thousand rupees or five hundred. It’s through their support that I manage to survive, and our household continues to function.”

The encounter with the Christian community also takes place in the local church. “I love God and go to church twice a day; at 4 am and 7 pm. God has done something amazing for me.”

Faith for Naseem represents salvation from incessant persecution; thanks to it she dreams of freedom, not only for herself, but also for her children.

Naseem hopes “to be free from the fear and trauma of being killed or seeing my children killed. I want to live in a place where my children can go to church, follow Jesus freely, and attend school without fear.”

In Pakistan there is no real religious freedom, and Naseem’s story clearly demonstrates that.

“My request is that Pakistan should allow religious freedom for all, enabling anyone to choose their faith without fear of persecution or restrictions,” she told AsiaNews.

“Since embracing Christianity and accepting Jesus, I have faced numerous challenges.” None of us “should live in fear.”

This is precisely the aim of a campaign promoted by human rights activist Joseph Janssen, who is challenging oppressive policies such as those of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), which does not allow declarations of abandonment of Islam.

By presenting a constitutional petition on behalf of converts, he seeks to defend the fundamental right to choose one’s faith. Such an effort is meant to pave the way for a more peaceful future for many believers who, out of fear, live their faith in secret.

For this reason, despite the pain and struggles, Naseem’s unwavering faith remains a beacon of hope. “We may suffer in this life,” she said, “but I know Jesus is with us, protecting us, and giving us the strength to carry on.”

