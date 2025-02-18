Official, Pope’s health worsens: cancellations, good mood and prayer request

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.18.2025).- Pope Francis remains hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital as his health condition grows more complex. The Vatican Press Office confirmed on February 18 that the Pontiff’s respiratory infection has developed into bilateral pneumonia, further complicating his recovery.

Doctors had already been treating the Pope for a polymicrobial infection atop a pre-existing case of bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, making his treatment increasingly delicate. A new CT scan conducted on Tuesday revealed the onset of pneumonia in both lungs, prompting adjustments to his medical regimen. The Vatican noted that his situation remains “complex,” both in terms of diagnosis and treatment.

Vatican Cancels Public Events as Hospitalization Extends

The Pope’s hospitalization, which was initially expected to last only a few days, will now continue for at least another week. In light of his condition, the Vatican has officially canceled several key events on his schedule, including the General Audience on February 19, the special Jubilee Audience on February 22, and a major Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on February 23 for the Jubilee of Deacons.

The Pope has formally delegated Archbishop Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, to preside over the Jubilee Mass, where diaconal ordinations are set to take place.

A Challenging Recovery Without Clear Signs of Improvement

Despite reassurances that the Pope remains in good spirits—receiving the Eucharist, alternating between prayer and rest—there are growing concerns about the complexity of his condition. Notably, Vatican updates have avoided using terms like “improving” or “recovering,” raising questions about the extent of his health struggles.

Medical experts consulted by ZENIT have pointed out that while the Vatican has not reported a fever, this is not necessarily a positive sign. In elderly patients with multiple infections, the body’s weakened response may fail to produce a fever, even in serious cases. Additionally, the Pope’s recent use of corticosteroids could be masking typical symptoms such as fever, giving a misleading impression of stability.

Despite his condition, Pope Francis has remained engaged in his pastoral work, maintaining a regular evening phone call with the Catholic community in Gaza. For months, the Pope has been personally reaching out to a priest in the war-torn region, offering support to those sheltering in the local church amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

During the course of Tuesday 18 some children who are in the pediatric area of the same hospital where the Pope is staying sent him some drawings. We share them below:

