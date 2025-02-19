Mission
Hot Topics
Scandal in Brazil: Anglican “Priestess” (Concelebrates? And Receives the Eucharist During Inauguration Mass of New Catholic Bishop
Giorgia Meloni visits the Pope in hospital and reveals how she met him
After Pope’s letter, U.S. bishops sue Donald Trump administration in court
Ireland to be rededicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus
Official, Pope’s health worsens: cancellations, good mood and prayer request
Vatican gives continuity to last synod: meeting of the Coordinators and Secretaries of the 10 Study Groups announced
JD Vance’s Address in Europe and The Return to Reality
Australian Government Appoints Keith Pitt as New Ambassador to the Holy See
General Chapter of the second largest male congregation in the Church begins: the Salesians
“I met Jesus»: one woman’s faith beyond all odds in Pakistan
Local Church

A key feature of the initiative is the pilgrimage of four statues of the Sacred Heart Photo: Apostolado de la Oracion

Ireland to be rededicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

The first major milestone of the crusade took place on February 7 at St. Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny, where a special Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Kevin Gillespie

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
febrero 19, 2025 17:18Local Church
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Dublin, 02.19.2025).- The Catholic Church in Ireland has launched a nationwide Sacred Heart Crusade, a spiritual initiative that will culminate in the country’s re-consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 2025. This movement aims to renew faith, strengthen devotion, and unite communities in prayer, reviving a tradition deeply embedded in Irish Catholic history.

The crusade was officially inaugurated during a special event in Abbeyleix, where renowned singer and former politician Dana announced its commencement. Her participation included performances of cherished songs, along with a personal reflection on the significance of the Sacred Heart in her life—from childhood to marriage.

A key feature of the initiative is the pilgrimage of four statues of the Sacred Heart, each of which has been blessed by Pope Francis. These statues will journey across the country, making stops at parishes, cathedrals, and significant religious sites, offering the faithful a moment of contemplation and communal prayer.

Accompanying the statues on their tour are four priests: Father Shane Gallagher, Father John Mockler, Dom Basil Mary McCabe, and Father Shane Sullivan. During the opening ceremony, Father Mockler emphasized the transformative power of the Sacred Heart, calling upon the faithful to embrace its message of love and renewal.

The first major milestone of the crusade took place on February 7 at St. Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny, where a special Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Kevin Gillespie. However, the most significant moment is set for June 22, 2025, when Archbishop Eamon Martin will lead the formal re-consecration of Ireland to the Sacred Heart in a ceremony designed to bring the nation together in faith.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
febrero 19, 2025 17:18Local Church
Share this Entry

Elizabeth Owens

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now