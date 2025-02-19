Ireland to be rededicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

(ZENIT News / Dublin, 02.19.2025).- The Catholic Church in Ireland has launched a nationwide Sacred Heart Crusade, a spiritual initiative that will culminate in the country’s re-consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 2025. This movement aims to renew faith, strengthen devotion, and unite communities in prayer, reviving a tradition deeply embedded in Irish Catholic history.

The crusade was officially inaugurated during a special event in Abbeyleix, where renowned singer and former politician Dana announced its commencement. Her participation included performances of cherished songs, along with a personal reflection on the significance of the Sacred Heart in her life—from childhood to marriage.

A key feature of the initiative is the pilgrimage of four statues of the Sacred Heart, each of which has been blessed by Pope Francis. These statues will journey across the country, making stops at parishes, cathedrals, and significant religious sites, offering the faithful a moment of contemplation and communal prayer.

Accompanying the statues on their tour are four priests: Father Shane Gallagher, Father John Mockler, Dom Basil Mary McCabe, and Father Shane Sullivan. During the opening ceremony, Father Mockler emphasized the transformative power of the Sacred Heart, calling upon the faithful to embrace its message of love and renewal.

The first major milestone of the crusade took place on February 7 at St. Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny, where a special Mass was celebrated by Monsignor Kevin Gillespie. However, the most significant moment is set for June 22, 2025, when Archbishop Eamon Martin will lead the formal re-consecration of Ireland to the Sacred Heart in a ceremony designed to bring the nation together in faith.

