Anglicans begin process to elect new Archbishop of Canterbury

(ZENIT News / London, 02.23.2025).- A unique public consultation has been launched to gather insights from across the Anglican Communion. This initiative, which runs from February 7 to March 28, aims to discern the qualities, gifts, and skills needed for the 106th leader of the worldwide Anglican Church.

The results will play a key role in guiding the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC), the 20-member body tasked with selecting the next Archbishop. Of these members, 17 hold voting rights, while the remaining three serve in a non-voting capacity. Five voting members specifically represent the global Anglican Communion, ensuring that perspectives beyond England are considered in the decision-making process.

A Leadership Transition Amid Challenges

The search for a new Archbishop of Canterbury follows the resignation of Justin Welby, the 105th occupant of the role, who stepped down on January 7 after announcing his departure in November. His resignation was linked to the Church of England’s handling of a high-profile abuse case involving a serial offender of minors.

Until a new leader is appointed, many of the Archbishop’s responsibilities have been delegated to the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, who is currently serving as the Church’s senior figure.

Public and Private Consultation

In addition to seeking input from the wider Anglican community, the consultation process includes discussions with key stakeholders within and around the Church. The Church of England has emphasized that each response will help shape a clearer understanding of what is required from the next Archbishop to meet both present and future challenges.

The consultation findings will be complemented by a «Statement of Needs» prepared by the Diocese of Canterbury, alongside additional information from both the national Church and the global Anglican Communion.

The Selection Process

Following the consultation period, the CNC will convene for the first time in May, with subsequent meetings scheduled for July and September. During these sessions, the Commission will finalize the “Role Profile” and “Person Specification” for the next Archbishop of Canterbury. A longlist of potential candidates will be drawn up, followed by a shortlist, after which interviews will be conducted.

Unlike other positions in the Church, the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is not open to direct applications. Instead, the process relies on nominations, deliberation, and discernment, seeking to identify the person whom God may be calling to lead the Church in this new chapter.

