Pope’s health as of Thursday, February 27: Pope is improving. Fourth day of positive trend

(ZENIT News / Rome, 02.27.2025).- As Pope Francis marks his 13th day at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Thursday, February 27, his health continues to show steady improvement for the fourth consecutive day. The latest medical update from the Holy See’s Press Office confirmed that the Pope’s condition remains on an upward trajectory, though doctors emphasize the need for continued monitoring before any definitive prognosis can be made.

A key development in his treatment was the alternation between high-flow oxygen therapy and a ventimask, indicating progress in his respiratory function. However, given the complexity of his condition, physicians stress that more days of clinical stability are required before determining a clear outlook for his recovery. In light of this, the Vatican has officially canceled the Pope’s general audience scheduled for Saturday, March 1.

Despite his hospitalization, the Pope has maintained a structured daily routine. Thursday morning was dedicated to respiratory physiotherapy, which he balanced with periods of rest. In the afternoon, after another therapy session, he spent time in prayer in the private chapel of the hospital’s 10th-floor suite, where he received the Eucharist. He later resumed work-related activities, continuing to fulfill his papal responsibilities from his hospital room.

Earlier that morning, Vatican media provided additional details about his condition, noting that upon waking, the Pope had breakfast, continued his prescribed treatment, and underwent further medical examinations. He remains on oxygen support but is well enough to sit in his chair. Reports also highlighted his awareness of the numerous prayer initiatives being organized for his recovery. Those close to him describe his mood as positive, reinforcing the overall sense of cautious optimism surrounding his health.

While his recovery is progressing, the Vatican remains measured in its outlook, acknowledging that Pope Francis will require further time to regain full stability.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.