Mission
Hot Topics
This is the actual voice of the Pope from the hospital: audio of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square is being broadcast
Pope’s health as of Thursday, March 6: Pope did not present respiratory insufficiency and is doing well with respiratory and motor physiotherapy
Nigeria: Priest kidnapped and murdered
Ukrainian Nun Honored for Her Work Supporting Parents Facing Fatal Pregnancy Diagnoses
Pope Francis Donates One Million Euros to Support Housing for the Vulnerable
Bishops Barron and O’Connell Respond to Failure of U.S. Senate to Advance Protections for Female Athletes
Beijing calls Moscow to account for its new relationship with Trump
Pope’s health as of Wednesday, March 5: Pope received ashes and had no new episodes of respiratory failure
Health of the Pope as of Tuesday, March 4: tuesday night (early Wednesday morning) on non-invasive mechanical ventilation
Vice President Vance’s Full Speech at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast
Pro Life, Testimonies, Woman

Sister Giustina, a member of the Servants of Mary Immaculate Photo: AICA

Ukrainian Nun Honored for Her Work Supporting Parents Facing Fatal Pregnancy Diagnoses

Sister Giustina emphasized that no life is too brief to leave an imprint on the world. The hospice’s approach focuses on helping parents cherish every possible moment with their child, no matter how short.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 06, 2025 18:52Pro Life, Testimonies, Woman
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.06.2025).- Amid global discussions on the value of life and ethical dilemmas in modern medicine, Ukrainian nun Sister Giustina Holha Holubets has been recognized for her unwavering commitment to parents facing devastating prenatal diagnoses. On March 5, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, presented her with the «Guardian of Life» Award for her work in offering care and guidance to families who, in moments of despair, might consider abortion as their only option.

Sister Giustina, a member of the Servants of Mary Immaculate, is not only a clinical psychologist at the Medical Genetics Center in Lviv but also the founder and president of «Huella de Vida», a pioneering perinatal hospice established in 2017. The organization, driven by its motto—»I cannot give days to your life, but I can give life to your days»—provides perinatal palliative care to families experiencing the heartbreak of severe and untreatable fetal conditions.

During a press conference at the Pontifical Academy for Life’s General Assembly, which explored the theme «The End of the World? Crisis, Responsibilities, Hopes», Sister Giustina spoke passionately about the urgent need to change societal attitudes toward prenatal loss. She pointed out that prenatal diagnoses often lead to pregnancy termination, which, in turn, skews medical statistics by reducing recorded cases of congenital conditions.

Her work at «Huella de Vida» is built on four core pillars:

– Raising public awareness about prenatal and perinatal grief

– Providing emotional and psychological support to mothers and couples facing a severe fetal diagnosis

– Advocating for the dignity and care of unborn children with terminal conditions

– Accompanying parents who have lost a child during pregnancy or shortly after birth

Sister Giustina emphasized that no life is too brief to leave an imprint on the world. The hospice’s approach focuses on helping parents cherish every possible moment with their child, no matter how short.

«A tiny footprint can still leave a mark on this earth,» she said. «Our mission is to strengthen parents so they can continue the journey of pregnancy with love, appreciating each moment they have with their child.»

She also highlighted a widespread lack of awareness surrounding prenatal and perinatal grief, lamenting that many people do not know how to support families in these situations. To change this, «Huella de Vida» promotes October 15 as a global day of awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

«For us, this day is an opportunity to proclaim the value of even the shortest lives. It is a day to honor motherhood and fatherhood. In the evening, we light candles in memory of these little souls, creating a wave of light across the world—a wave of remembrance, hope, and love,» she explained.

Sister Giustina’s message was clear: even when medicine offers no solution, love remains. «In situations where ‘nothing more can be done,’ there is always something left to do: to love—to love until the very end.»

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
marzo 06, 2025 18:52Pro Life, Testimonies, Woman
Share this Entry

Valentina di Giorgio

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now