«Avvolti»: A Digital Journey into the Mystery of the Holy Shroud of Turin

(ZENIT News / Turin, 03.16.2025).- As the Holy Year approaches, the city of Turin is preparing to welcome pilgrims and visitors with an innovative project that blends faith, history, and cutting-edge technology. From April 28 to May 5, «Avvolti» will transform the heart of the city into a space for reflection and discovery, offering a unique encounter with the Holy Shroud of Turin—without an actual exhibition of the sacred relic itself.

With no public display of the Shroud planned for 2025, the Archdiocese of Turin, under the leadership of Cardinal Roberto Repole, has launched «Avvolti» as an alternative way to engage the faithful and the curious alike. The initiative presents a fresh perspective on the Shroud, inviting visitors to experience its significance through digital immersion and interactive storytelling.

A New Perspective on the Shroud

At the project’s unveiling, Cardinal Repole emphasized that the Shroud is more than an artifact; it is an invitation to hope. The image imprinted on the linen belongs to a man who suffered and died—a reminder of the many individuals today who endure suffering, whether due to war, illness, poverty, or loneliness. However, the Shroud also speaks of resurrection and renewal, challenging visitors to view it not just as a relic of the past but as a sign of faith for the present and future.

«Too often, we mistake optimism for hope,» the Cardinal remarked. «True hope emerges in the darkest moments, when all seems lost, yet faith endures. The Shroud, in this sense, is not merely an image of suffering but a trace of the Resurrection—a testament to the possibility of divine intervention.»

An Interactive Encounter in the Piazza

At the heart of «Avvolti» is the «Tenda della Sindone» (Shroud Tent), an interactive pavilion set up in Turin’s Piazza Castello. Here, visitors will be able to engage with a groundbreaking digital representation of the Shroud. A specially designed table, mirroring the exact dimensions of the linen, will allow guests to explore its details with unprecedented clarity.

More than just a temporary installation, this digital experience will continue beyond the event. Visitors around the world will be able to access the interactive Shroud exploration remotely, using smartphones, tablets, and computers. The project’s official website and social media platforms (@avvolti on Instagram and Facebook) will provide ongoing access to exclusive content, ensuring that the initiative reaches far beyond the city limits.

Bringing Faces to the Forefront

Alongside the digital experience, the pavilion will host «Volti – Il volto dei Volti» («Faces – The Face of Faces»), an exhibition curated by the Carlo Acutis Foundation. This collection will explore the interplay between the face of the Shroud and other significant faces in Christian tradition, highlighting how the human visage becomes a vessel of divine mystery.

Discussions, conferences, and encounters will further enrich the event. Special sessions will delve into the legacy of Monsignor Giuseppe Ghiberti, a leading figure in Shroud studies, as well as the lives of saints associated with Turin. Carlo Acutis (April 28), Giuseppe Allamano (April 30), and Pier Giorgio Frassati (May 2) will be among the figures honored. A dedicated talk will also explore the life of Blessed Sebastiano Valfrè, who played a crucial role during the 1706 Siege of Turin and held a deep devotion to the Shroud.

A Celebration of Faith and Community

As part of the Jubilee celebrations, a special Mass dedicated to the Shroud will be held on May 4 in the Cathedral of Turin. Presided over by Cardinal Repole, the liturgy will be broadcast live on the official Shroud website and diocesan channels, allowing the faithful worldwide to participate.

The project also places a strong emphasis on youth engagement. On May 3, young people from the dioceses of Turin and Susa will embark on a journey through the city’s spiritual landmarks, reflecting on the legacy of the «social saints» who dedicated their lives to serving others. Their pilgrimage will culminate in a moment of prayer before the Shroud, reinforcing the connection between faith, history, and contemporary life.

