The Pope’s Health on Monday, March 17: Slight Improvement in Respiratory and Motor Therapy

(ZENIT News / Rome, 17.03.2025).- “The Pope’s situation is stationary, with slight improvement in the respiratory and motor therapy,” stated the brief note shared with the accredited press by the Holy See Press Office in the late afternoon of Monday, March 17.

The note also stated that the Pope “Uses less high flow oxygenation with nasal cannulas and at times can do without oxygen therapy. At night he uses non-invasive mechanical ventilation.”

In regard to the photo shared the day before, observed by many was the “swelling of the hand seen in the photo, taken and published yesterday, which is due to reduced mobility, but which has already improved today.”

Stated finally is that the Holy Father “spent the day between prayer, rest and some work: and that the “next medical bulletin is foreseen for Wednesday [March 19].” On Tuesday afternoon, March 18, the Press Office will give some general information to journalists, as it did on Monday and others days when there was no medical bulletin.