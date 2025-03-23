A new stage in Francis’ Pontificate: he must relearn to speak again

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.23.2025).- Despite ongoing speculation about his health and possible resignation, Pope Francis remains resolute in continuing his mission. According to Cardinal Víctor Manuel «Tucho» Fernández, the pontiff is not considering stepping down “at all” but now faces the challenge of regaining his voice after weeks of hospitalization and intensive treatment.

Speaking at the presentation of «Pope Francis and Poetry» by Antonio Spadaro in Rome on March 21, Fernández offered a candid look into the Pope’s current condition. He dismissed rumors about the Pope’s health, emphasizing that his remarks were based on direct communication with Francis. While the pontiff has been discharged from the hospital, the effects of his treatment—including prolonged exposure to high-flow oxygen—have taken a toll on his vocal strength.

A New Struggle: Learning to Speak Again

One of the most striking revelations was the Pope’s difficulty in speaking. Fernández explained that after prolonged medical care, high-flow oxygen therapy has dried out Francis’ throat, leaving him with weakened vocal muscles. “It’s almost as if he has to learn to speak again,” the cardinal noted.

This became evident on March 6, when the Vatican released an audio message from the Pope thanking people for their prayers. His voice, faint and strained, made clear the extent of his struggle. Doctors, including Professor Sergio Alfieri, who treated the Pope, have noted that voice loss is a common consequence in cases like his, especially in elderly patients. Recovering full vocal strength will take time.

Beyond his voice, the Pope is also dealing with muscle weakness after weeks of limited movement. Fernández described how challenging this has been for Francis, a man accustomed to being active and engaging directly with people. “For someone who loves to give himself completely, being confined to a hospital bed, unable to offer comfort to others, has been particularly difficult,” he explained.

The Emotional Toll and the Strength

Fernández also provided insight into the Pope’s emotional state, describing him as someone who deeply dislikes hospitals and initially resisted being admitted to the Gemelli hospital in February. It was only after close friends—neither priests nor high-ranking officials—convinced him that he agreed to seek medical care.

Despite the difficulties, Fernández highlighted Francis’ resilience, comparing him to Jesuits of past generations, known for their immense strength, discipline, and ability to find meaning in even the darkest moments. “He has an incredible capacity to learn from life, to take something beautiful from hardship. I have no doubt that something good will come from this experience,” he said.

The cardinal hinted at what he called “Pope Francis’ surprises,” suggesting that this period of recovery could inspire new directions for his pontificate. The Pope’s doctors have advised him to adopt a different rhythm of life and work to preserve his health. Fernández believes this will mark the beginning of a new phase in Francis’ leadership—one that, while different, will remain just as impactful.

The Next Chapter of the Pontificate

Pope Francis’ hospitalization may have ended, but it has ushered in a new stage of his papacy—one where he must navigate physical limitations while continuing to lead the Catholic Church. His commitment remains unshaken, even as his voice falters. As Fernández put it, this is not the final chapter but rather a transition into a phase that will be “undoubtedly fruitful” in its own way.

What comes next remains to be seen, but if history is any indication, Pope Francis is likely to turn this moment of vulnerability into another opportunity for renewal and transformation.

