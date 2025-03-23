USCCB Statement on the Executive Order Pertaining to the U.S. Department of Education

(ZENIT News / Washington, 03.23.2025).- In response to the Executive Order signed March 20 by President Trump, “Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States, and Communities,” the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) offered the following statement from its spokesperson, Chieko Noguchi, executive director of public affairs:

“While the USCCB does not take a position on the institutional structure of government agencies, the Catholic Church teaches that parents are the primary educators of their children and should have the freedom and resources to choose an educational setting best suited for their child. The Conference supports public policies that affirm this, and we support the positive working relationships that the dioceses, parishes, and independent schools have with their local public school system partners. As this Executive Order is implemented, it is important to ensure that students of all backgrounds in both public and non-public schools, especially those with disabilities or from low-income backgrounds, will continue to receive the resources they need.”

