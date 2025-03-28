Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” sequel to begin filming in August 2025

(ZENIT News / Rome, 03.28.2025).- More than two decades after the release of «The Passion of the Christ», Mel Gibson is preparing to bring audiences back to the story of Jesus with its highly anticipated sequel, «The Resurrection of the Christ». Filming is officially set to begin in August 2025, with Jim Caviezel reprising his role as Jesus.

Manuela Cacciamani, CEO of Cinecittà Studios in Rome, confirmed in an interview with Italian media outlet Il Sole 24 Ore that Gibson’s new film will be shot entirely at the legendary Italian studio. «The production, led by Icon Productions, will require multiple soundstages and extensive set constructions,» she revealed.

While Cinecittà will serve as the primary filming location, additional scenes will be shot in historic sites across southern Italy, including Matera—a city known for its ancient stone-carved architecture—along with Ginosa, Gravina, Laterza, and Altamura. These landscapes will likely help recreate the settings of first-century Judea, much like they did in the original 2004 film.

Returning alongside Caviezel are Maia Morgenstern, who portrayed Mary, and Francesco De Vito, who played Saint Peter, according to IMDb.

Mel Gibson has hinted at the scale of his vision for the sequel, calling it «extremely ambitious.» In a recent appearance on «The Joe Rogan Experience» podcast, the Academy Award-winning director shared new details about the project, revealing that the story will extend beyond the resurrection of Jesus.

«It’s about the fall of the angels all the way to the death of the last apostle,» Gibson said, indicating that the film will explore spiritual dimensions beyond earthly events.

To tell this expansive story, the film will venture into the unseen realms of Christian theology. «You have to go to hell, you have to go to Sheol,» he explained, referring to the biblical concept of the underworld.

Gibson admitted that one of his biggest challenges is depicting these supernatural elements in a way that feels authentic rather than overly stylized or theatrical. «It’s about finding a way that isn’t cheesy or too obvious,» he said. «I think I have ideas on how to do it—how to make people feel something powerful through the way it’s portrayed and filmed.»

Gibson has spent years developing «The Resurrection of the Christ», carefully considering how to bring this complex narrative to life. «I’ve been thinking about this for a long time,» he said. «It won’t be easy. It takes a lot of planning, and I’m not entirely sure I can pull it off—it’s that ambitious. But I’m going to try, because that’s what you have to do, right? Raise the bar.»

With filming set to commence in just over a year, anticipation is growing for what promises to be one of the most visually and thematically ambitious religious films ever attempted. If «The Passion of the Christ» was a cinematic phenomenon, its sequel could redefine how biblical stories are brought to the screen.

