This Is How Religious Persecution Has Increased in Nicaragua So Far in 2025, with the Government’s Insults to the Vatican

(ZENIT News / Managua, 30.03.2025).- In February of this year, Nicaraguan exiled Bishop Rolando Álvarez gave an interview from Rome to EWTN. The Nicaraguan Minister of Foreign relations reacted by denouncing the Vatican as “depraved” and “pedophile.”

The Foreign Minister said in his statement: “We pronounced ourselves on the declarations that, in the name of Vatican State, are made from its pages and platforms, statements that constitute an insult and an offense to the sovereignty and dignity of the Nicaraguan State.” It’s obvious that Monsignor Rolando Álvarez’s statement was not in the name of the Vatican, although the Ministry’s note repeats it: «Furthermore, without any supranational political authority, the Vatican State intends to exercise control over the positions and powers granted in Nicaragua to persons who have ceased to be Nicaraguans, due to inappropriate and intolerable conduct in the promotion of crimes, politically instigated, as well as constant calls to break the peace, with all kinds of violence, falsehoods and planned slander, inflicting anguish, suffering and pain on the families of our country.»

Weeks earlier, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement on January 29, citing the report of the Group of Experts on Human Rights on Nicaragua, stating that the «Government of Nicaragua continues to perpetrate serious systematic violations of human rights, amounting to crimes against humanity, for political reasons.»

Jan Simon, President of the Group of Experts, said: “President Ortega,

Vice-President Murillo [Rosario, the President’s wife, ed.] and the top-level officials identified in the investigation must be held accountable before the International Community, just as Nicaragua must be held accountable as a State that persecutes its own people, targeting University students, indigenous peoples, Afro-descendant peoples, peasants, and members of the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations.»

The press release also states: «The report notes that the Nicaraguan Government’s persecution of real or perceived Opposition figures has become more subtle. Violations, abuses, and crimes are perpetrated not only to dismantle active Opposition efforts but also to eliminate all critical voices and, in the long term, discourage any new organizations and social mobilization initiatives.»

In the aforementioned interview, Monsignor Álvarez confirmed that he is the Bishop of Matagalpa and Apostolic Administrator of Esteli by mandate of Pope Francs. The Government interpreted this statement as Vatican interference, stating «with the greatest vigor against the promotion of stateless, destructive, ambitious, and incorrigible people, as well as the alleged installation of such despicable people as authorities that no one recognizes.»

Jan Simon added: «Nicaragua is trapped in a spiral of violence marked by the persecution of all forms of political opposition, real or perceived, both domestically and abroad. Furthermore, the Government has entrenched a spiral of silence that cripples any potential Opposition.»

The UN document states: «Family members of victims of human rights violations are targeted by the Government solely for their ties to real or perceived opponents. This extension of these violations is particularly serious when it comes to children. Children have been subjected to violence because of their parental relationship or the activities and/or opinions expressed by their parents or family members. Deportations and entry bans to Nicaragua have resulted in the separation of several children from their parents. Several have been denied valid passports to join their parents abroad.”

The European Parliament has repeatedly condemned the authoritarian development in Nicaragua. In June 2023, MEPs called on European Union (EU) States to activate mechanisms to investigate human rights violations committed by the dictatorship. In October 2024, the EU extended its sanctions against 21 official and three institutions of the regime until 2025. These sanctions include travel bans and asset freezes.

The Amendment to the Nicaraguan Constitution, which has already entered into force, was rejected by MEPs. They criticized Ortega and Murillo for having thus secured absolute control. The Constitutional Amendment is a further restriction on democracy and the rule of law. Particularly controversial is the abolition of independent institutions and the central power structure.

The persecution against the Catholic Church was demonstrated by the police raid on the Nazareth Medical Clinic, owned by the Franciscans, on January 26, 2025, located in the municipality of San Rafael del Norte, in the Department of Jinotega. The Clinic was part of the social works promoted by Friar Odorico D. Andrea, which provided medical care with specialties in dentistry, gynecology, laboratory medicine, pharmacy, optometry, internal medicine, psychology, and general medicine.

In addition, 30 Poor Clare nuns of the Order of Saint Clare were expelled from Nicaragua on the night of Tuesday, January 28, according to sources of the Catholic Church and local media. The nuns were forced to leave three convents, located in Manaus, Matagalpa, and Chinandega.

Aci Prensa reported on March 16 that the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo is persecuting the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations with close surveillance of priests, checking their cell phones, demanding weekly reports of their activities, and restricting their freedom of movement.

The Nicaraguan newspaper Mosaico CSI reported that «priests who remain in Nicaragua are required to deliver entirely theological homilies. They cannot address issues related to the Church’s Social Doctrine or social criticism.» Furthermore, it details that «they receive frequent visits from the police, who check their cell phones to see if they are communicating with Bishops and priests outside the country or with journalists.»

Daniel Ortega’s regime has banned or supressed 11,763 processions in Nicaragua since 2019. Since then, harassment and restrictions on religious freedom have prevented public religious demonstrations, such as the open-air Via Crucis processions during Holy Week. In 2024, 4,800 processions were cancelled. Parishes are seeking alternative solutions with processions and Rosary prayers inside churches.