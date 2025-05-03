The Gospel meditated by the Pope: unpublished TV interview with Francis unveiled

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- Vatican Media has released a previously unpublished interview conducted with Pope Francis in 2021, which was being prepared as a documentary by a Catholic media outlet in the United States. The interview has a spiritual focus, with the Pope responding to questions about the Gospel. Below, we offer the full video of the interview:

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.