The Gospel meditated by the Pope: unpublished TV interview with Francis unveiled

Unpublished interview with Pope Francis

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- Vatican Media has released a previously unpublished interview conducted with Pope Francis in 2021, which was being prepared as a documentary by a Catholic media outlet in the United States. The interview has a spiritual focus, with the Pope responding to questions about the Gospel. Below, we offer the full video of the interview:

