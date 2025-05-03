PHOTO GALLERY: how the Sistine Chapel is getting ready to host the Conclave 2025

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- On Saturday, May 3, the Holy See Press Office released images showing the ongoing preparations in the Sistine Chapel to host the Conclave, which will begin on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 7. In the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, Pope Saint John Paul II explained why he established that the Conclave should take place in the Sistine Chapel:

“(…) in view of the sacredness of the act of election and thus the need for it to be carried out in an appropriate setting where, on the one hand, liturgical actions can be readily combined with juridical formalities, and where, on the other, the electors can more easily dispose themselves to accept the interior movements of the Holy Spirit, I decree that the election will continue to take place in the Sistine Chapel, where everything is conducive to an awareness of the presence of God, in whose sight each person will one day be judged”

We offer an enlarged gallery with photographic material provided by Vatican State:

