Mission
Hot Topics
Swiss Guard: the Vatican army will “celebrate” its anniversary without the Pope and in this way
Peculiar audience at the Vatican for the vice-president of Zimbabwe: who receives him if there is no Pope and no Secretary of State?
PHOTO GALLERY: how the Sistine Chapel is getting ready to host the Conclave 2025
The Gospel meditated by the Pope: unpublished TV interview with Francis unveiled
“Giro d’Italia” will pay tribute to Pope Francis: the elite of world cycling will pass through the Vatican
9th General Congregation of Cardinals: communion, Francis’ magisterium, curia and synodality were the topics discussed
During the Pontificate of Pope Francis, the Number of People Who Came to See the Pope Plummeted
According To Statistics, Betting Houses and Cardinals’ Statements, How Many Days Will The Conclave Last?
USA: Supreme Court Hears Landmark Case on Religious Charter Schools
Korean Catholic Church publishes its statistics: shocking growth!
Vatican City

Preparing the Sistine Chapel for the Conclave Photo: Vatican State

PHOTO GALLERY: how the Sistine Chapel is getting ready to host the Conclave 2025

Photogallery of the Sistine Chapel in preparation for the Conclave

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 03, 2025 20:17Vatican City
Share this Entry

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- On Saturday, May 3, the Holy See Press Office released images showing the ongoing preparations in the Sistine Chapel to host the Conclave, which will begin on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 7. In the Apostolic Constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, Pope Saint John Paul II explained why he established that the Conclave should take place in the Sistine Chapel:

“(…) in view of the sacredness of the act of election and thus the need for it to be carried out in an appropriate setting where, on the one hand, liturgical actions can be readily combined with juridical formalities, and where, on the other, the electors can more easily dispose themselves to accept the interior movements of the Holy Spirit, I decree that the election will continue to take place in the Sistine Chapel, where everything is conducive to an awareness of the presence of God, in whose sight each person will one day be judged”

We offer an enlarged gallery with photographic material provided by Vatican State:

 

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
mayo 03, 2025 20:17Vatican City
Share this Entry

ZENIT Staff

Avatar

View all articles

Support ZENIT

If you liked this article, support ZENIT now with a donation

Donate now