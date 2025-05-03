“Giro d’Italia” will pay tribute to Pope Francis: the elite of world cycling will pass through the Vatican

Mission
The program foresees that the cyclists, in a non-competitive mode, enter Vatican City at 3:30 pm through the Petriano entrance on Via Paolo VI, follow the Marian Way through the Vatican Gardens and exit Vatican City from the Porta del Perugino before arriving to the finish at the Circus Maximus.

(ZENIT News / Vatican City, 05.03.2025).- As a  tribute to Pope Francis and his message of hope for this Year of the Jubilee, the last stage of the Giro d’Italia 2025, scheduled for Sunday 1 June, will pass through Vatican City and finish in Rome at the ancient monument of the Circus Maximus.

Announcing the news at a recent press conference, Bishop Paul Tighe, Secretary of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, underlined that the route will not be a ‘touristic’ passage, but a ‘symbolic’ passage. The cyclists will pass through the ‘Marian Way’, a path inside the Vatican Gardens where numerous statues and images of the Virgin Mary have been gifted to the Popes by many nations.

The program foresees that the cyclists, in a non-competitive mode, enter Vatican City at 3:30 pm through the Petriano entrance on Via Paolo VI, follow the Marian Way through the Vatican Gardens and exit Vatican City from the Porta del Perugino before arriving to the finish at the Circus Maximus.

