According to The New York Times Pope Leo XIV Is Among The Most Stylish People So Far in 2025

(ZENIT News / Rome, 24.07.2025).- On May 8, 2025, Robert Prevost appeared for the first time on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. The announcement of his new name as the 267th Pope of the Catholic Church was not the only surprise of that day; contrasting with the way his Predecessor presented himself when he came out on that same balcony in 2013, Leo XIV wore not only the traditional white cassock but also the even «more traditional» red mozzetta.

From May to July 2025, Pope Leo XIV has been observed from different angles, including his style of dress. The New York Times reported on this in a list published under the title «The Most Stylish People So Far in 2025.» In that article, it notes: «Some wear suits, others gowns. Some were on the courts, others in the benches. All have set the fashion trend of the year.»

On the list, Pope Leo shares space with Timothée Chalamet and Diana Ross. The publication dedicated to Leo XIV shows that Robert Prevost is the first American with access to a wardrobe that no other American has had. That the circumstance of a new Pope has had some impact on fashion can be seen, for example, in the most recent Dolce & Gabbana fashion show just a few meters from the Vatican: on the bridge overlooking Castel Sant’Angelo – a show dedicated to Catholic fashion.

