How to inherit eternal life? Pope Leo XIV responds in a brief and timely manner

(ZENIT News / Castelgandolfo, 07.13.2025).- At midday on Sunday, July 13, Pope Leo XIV prayed the Angelus with hundreds of pilgrims who had come to the Pontifical Villa of Castelgandolfo, just outside Rome, to see and hear him. Moments before the Pope presided over the Eucharistic concelebration and then moved to the entrance door of the Apostolic Palace to deliver his Sunday address and then pray the Angelus. We offer the English translation of the Pope’s words, with which he answered the question “how to inherit eternal life”.

***

Dear brothers and sisters,

Happy Sunday! Today’s Gospel begins with a great question posed to Jesus: “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Lk 10:25). Those words express a constant desire in our life: our yearning for salvation, for an existence free from failure, evil and death.

This hope of the human heart is described as something to be “inherited”, not something to be gained by force, begged for, or negotiated. Eternal life, which God alone can give, is bestowed on us as an inheritance, as parents do with their children.

That is why Jesus tells us that, in order to receive God’s gift, we must do his will. It is written in the Law: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart,” and “your neighbour as yourself” (Lk 10:27; cfr Deut 6:5; Lev 19:18). When we do these two things, we respond to the Father’s love. God’s will is the law of life that the Father himself was the first to follow, by loving us unconditionally in his Son, Jesus.

Brothers and sisters, let us look to Jesus! He shows us the meaning of authentic love for God and for others. It is a love that is generous, not possessive; a love that forgives without question; a love that reaches out and never abandons others. In Christ, God made himself a neighbour to each and every man and woman. That is why each of us can and should become a neighbour to all whom we meet. Imitating the example of Jesus, the Saviour of the world, we too are called to bring consolation and hope, above all to those who are experiencing discouragement and disappointment.

In order to live eternally, we do not need to cheat death, but to serve life, by caring for others in this, our time together. That is the supreme law that is prior to all society’s rules and gives them their meaning.

Let us ask the Virgin Mary, Mother of Mercy, to help us to open our hearts to God’s will, which is always a will of saving love. In this way, we will become artisans of peace every day of our lives.

Thank you for reading our content. If you would like to receive ZENIT’s daily e-mail news, you can subscribe for free through this link.