Trump creates Religious Liberty Commission: Cardinal Dolan, Bishop Barron appointed members

(ZENIT News / Washington, 05.14.2025).- President Donald Trump unveiled a new National Commission on Religious Freedom during a National Day of Prayer event held at the White House on Thursday May 1, surrounded by an eclectic mix of pastors, rabbis, bishops, and media personalities.

With gospel hymns like «Amazing Grace» and «Great Are You Lord» echoing through the Rose Garden, the message was crystal clear: religion—particularly Christianity—is back at the center of Trump’s vision for America.

At the heart of the event was the signing of an executive order creating the 13-member commission, chaired by Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and vice-chaired by retired neurosurgeon and former cabinet member Ben Carson. Their mission: to produce a report detailing the foundational role of religious liberty in American life, examine perceived threats to that liberty, and propose ways to promote religious pluralism.

But for many, the initiative feels less like a call for unity and more like a cultural battle flag.

“Let’s be clear: this isn’t just a policy move. It’s a declaration,” said Rev. Shannon Fleck of Faithful America, a progressive Christian group. “This commission isn’t about protecting faith. It’s about weaponizing it.”

Others saw it differently. Phil McGraw—better known to millions as “Dr. Phil”—stood before Trump and declared: “Mr. President, I can’t begin to express how proud I am to see religion return to the White House. God bless you.”

The roster of appointees blends conservative political clout and religious celebrity. Evangelist Franklin Graham, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, and talk-show host Eric Metaxas all bring both prominence and strong views to a group that is expected to have significant influence over religious discourse in the public square.

Among the topics the commission will examine are the First Amendment rights of clergy and religious institutions, the tension between vaccine mandates and personal faith, parental rights in education, and the reintegration of voluntary prayer and religious instruction into public schools.

Simultaneously, Trump announced the formation of a Department of Justice task force aimed at investigating what he described as a growing wave of anti-Christian bias. A recent Public Religion Research Institute survey found that two-thirds of white evangelical respondents believe Christians face discrimination in the U.S.—a belief Trump has repeatedly amplified.

“We’re bringing God back into America,” Trump proclaimed during the ceremony, before once again repeating unfounded claims that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Though some faith leaders welcomed the initiative, many warned that it blurs the constitutional line between church and state.

Bishop Dwayne Royster, who leads the progressive network Faith in Action, cautioned against what he sees as a misuse of religious liberty. “Freedom of religion should never become a tool of fear or domination,” he said.

Cardinal Dolan and Bishop Barron have both defended their involvement. In a social media statement, Barron wrote, “This is an opportunity to ensure that Catholic social teaching informs public policy on religious freedom, a matter that has long been a concern for the U.S. Bishops.”

The commission’s lifespan is set to coincide with America’s semiquincentennial; unless renewed by the president, it will dissolve on July 4, 2026—the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

